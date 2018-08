Bullocks sell to £1,265 for 580kg at Lisahally Mart

A strong trade on Wednesday as bullocks sold to £1,265 for 580kg.

Heifers sold to £1,245 for 610kg.

BULLOCKS

R McKean £1,265/580kg, Alan McMurray £1,260/670kg, £1,235/660kg, Robert Blackburn £1,260/650kg, £1,155/600kg, £1,150/620kg, £1,115/590kg,£1,095/590kg, £1,075/550kg, David Devine £1,165/560kg, £1,145/630kg, R McKean £1,140/560kg, £1,065/550kg, W and A McDevitt £1,090/530kg, £1,045/500kg, R McKean £1,085/540kg, £1,015/490kg, D Devine £1,050/560k, Harold Nutt £1,020/510kg, William Bond £1,020/540kg, £1,000/520kg, £965/530kg, Robert Blackburn £1,000/550kg, £1,000/540kg, £980/590kg, W and A McDevitt £975/460kg, R McKean £950/480kg, D avid Devine £945/510kg, £900/500kg, Robert Blackburn £935/540kg, Samuel Smyth £935/540kg and W McDevitt £880/460kg.

HEIFERS

S Moore £1,245/610kg, William Smyth £1,170/590kg, Derek Douglas £1,040/500kg, £1,005/480kg, £1,000/490k, £950/470kg, £995/530kg, £970/450kg, £955/540kg, £940/520kg, £935/460kg, £920/550kg, £905/520kg, £900/510kg, £900/470kg, James Hasan £1,030/500kg, Harold Nutt £1,020/530kg, S Moore £945/50kg, William Smyth £940/520kg, William Buchanan £930/530kg, Robert Rutledge £900/520kg, £900/490kg, William Smyth £900/480kg, l Daly £900/490kg, William Bond £900/510kg, £890/470kg, £880/470kg, Derek Douglas £890/480kg, £875/480kg and James Hassan £890/500kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Robert Waugh £1,220, Paul Lusby £1,070, R Nesbit £1,000, £1,000 and J McGuinness £900, £830.

An exceptional show of sheep on Tuesday.

Fat lambs sold to £88.50 for 26kg, fat ewes sold to £102.50 and breeding hoggets sold to £140.

Oisin Kelly £88.50/26kg, Kathleen Logue £85.80/25kg, Reid Clarke £85/25kg, Robert Quigley £83.20/22kg,E Wylie £83/24kg, John Parke £82.0/25kg, J Magill £81.50/23kg, £81.50/23kg, £81.50/23kg, Patrick Duffy £81.50/24kg, E Elder £81.50/23kg, John McArdle £81/25kg, Hugh O’Connor £80/23kg, Bellarena Estate £80/22kg, William Knobs £80/23kg, Craig 80/25kg, E Wylie £80/23kg, Hugh McGuinness £80/23kg and Samuel McBeth £79.50/23kg.

FAT EWES

Mary Devine £102.50, Hugh O’Kane £102, Daniel McNally £97.50, Hugh OConnor £96.50, Richard Allison £89, Hugh McGuinness £87.50, C Devine £86.50, Joseph Whiteside £80, Leslie Allison, £78.50, Graham Russell £76, Mervyn Boyle £76, Hugh O’Connor £75.50, Alastair Glenn £74.50, Barclay Todd £74.50, Robert Quigey £72.50 and Joseph O’Kane £70.50.

BREEDING HOGGETS

S Lynch £140, £138, £132, John Connell £135, £132, Kelly Farms £132, Robert Quigley £131, £130, John Murray £130, R Quigley £130, Kelly Farms £130, John Connell £130, Clive Connell £129, £126, £123, £122, John Gault £128, Robert Houston £126, Oliver Parkhill £126, John Connell £125, Robert Quigley £122, £122 and Robert Tinney £122, £122.

BREEDING RAMS

Arthur McGuigan 240g and 160g.