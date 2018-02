Bullocks sell to £1,275 at Newtownstewart Mart

A seasonal entry of cattle on offer saw fat cows selling to £1,470 and £170 per 100kgs.

Bullocks sold to £1,275 (£685 over £1 and £240 per 100kgs) while heifers sold to £1,135 (£590 over £1).

Fat cows: S L Houston, Douglas Bridge 915kgs, £160 per 100kgs, £1,470. J A Bradley, Greencastle 490kgs, £170.

Bullock prices: D C Millar Douglas Bridge 615kgs, £1,275, 585kgs, £1,265, 590kgs, £1,205. K Harley, Plumbridge 570kgs, £1,255, 515kgs, £1,055. M McNamee, Crockatore 480kgs, £1,155, 460kgs, £1,015, 440kgs, £1,015, 400kgs, £980, 430kgs, £945, 480kgs, £1,050. D McNamee, Crockatore 520kgs, £1,075, 455kgs, £1050, 430kgs, £970, 400kgs, £890 and £880.

Heifer prices: A Strabane farmer 545kgs, £1,135, 515kgs, £980, 470kgs, £915. K Harley, Plumbridge 535kgs, £1,100. F McAleer, Plumbridge 555kgs, £1,095, 565kgs, £1,025, 515kgs, £970, 495kgs, £915. D McCullagh, Greencastle 465kgs, £990. P McCrory, Cranagh 495kgs, £940, 460kgs, £860, P McShane, Glenmornan 400kgs, £925, 420kgs, £930. M McNamee, Crockatore 420kgs, £880. G Hamilton, Castlederg 450kgs, £880, 475kgs, £885, 410kgs, £850.

Sheep sale: R Baxter 25.2kgs, £94; A McFarland 24kgs, £88; S Robinson 23.4kgs, £88; R S Moore 22kgs, £82; C Frazer 21kgs, £79.