Bullocks sell to £1,275 at Omagh Mart

With more cattle coming forward for sale, prices were keener in all sections, particularly for dropped calves and fat cows.

Bullocks

Alan Hogg, Ballymagroarty 595k, £1,275; 590k, £1,220, Thomas MacRory, Ballygawley 510k, £1,130, George Ruthledge, Drumnakilly 520k, £1,125, J Woods, Lack 670k, £1,430, D McKinney, Dromore 590k, £1,250; 600k, £1,235; 660k, £1,320, W Browne, Clanabogan 505k, £1,045, D Wade, Ballymagroarty 645k, £1,320; 605k, £1,220, M Nugent, Carrickmore 505k, £1,025; 335k, £855; 350k, £820, W Nixon, Donemana 570k, £1,135; 555k, £1,110, G McGirr, Trillick 635k, £1,255, W G Gilmore, Dromore 780k, £1,525, Peter Owens, Sixmilecross 435k, £1,080; 465k, £1,120; 385k, £875, J McMackin, Strabane 410k, £990; 450k, £1,000; 475k, £1,060, E McAleer, Dromore 455k, £1,085; 415k, £950; 430k, £965; 440k, £985, M Moore, Kesh 410k, £980; 405k, £960; 360k, £900, P Conway, Loughmacrory 450k, £1,045; 455k, £1,035; 490k, £1,070, M McMenamin, Barrowfield 470k, £1,020, Dan Breslin, Drumquin 440k, £925; 410k, £850; 385k, £870, M McFadden, Strabane 385k, £875; 320k, £740, J K Sawyers, Sixmilecross 295k, £800; 270k, £680.

Heifers

E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 505k, £1,130; 545k, £1,190; 535k, £1,120, R Cunningham, Killaloo 570k, £1,275; 545k, £1,135; 455k, £955, P Brogan, Gortin 515k, £1,145, A Beacom, Kesh 505k, £1,095; 500k, £1,050; 490k, £995, J Giles, Beragh 505k, £1,085, P McGrath, Melmount 520k, £1,080, L McFarland, Mountjoy 550k, £1,140, Jas A Hogg, Whitehouse 550k, £1,135, M. McCanny, Sion Mills 530k, £1,090, M Kelly, Artigarvan 445k, £1,090, T MacRory, Ballygawley 480k, £1,120, A Given, Trillick 410k, £885, Dan Breslin, Drumquin 405k, £885, J O’Donnell, Sion Mills 470k, £970; 490k, £990, J F Kelly, Artigarvan 465k, £945, J K Sawyers, Sixmilecross 400k, £1,035; 370k, £845, J R Lowry, Burndennett 400k, £960, M Armstrong, Dromore 370k, £845; 360k, £800; 385k, £830 and P T McMenamin, Leglands 395k, £795.

Fat cows

M. McMenamin, Barrowfield 590k £174, P. T. McMenamin, Leglands 620k £166, Co. Derry Farmer 590k £161; 630k £166, D. McAleer, Mountfeild 710k £155, Keady Farmer 610k £146, S. McCann, Altamuskin 670k £136, G. Corcoran, Arvalee 510k £135.

Friesian Cows

K Duncan, Trillick 650k, £130, H Patterson, Dromore 630k, £129, T Hall, Donemana 670k, £129, W Dunwoody, Fivemiletown 620k, £125, T Atcheson, Fyfin 670k, £113; 590k, £108, W C Irwin, Castlederg 680k, £112, D Farrell, Fivemiletown 590k, £110 and D Hemphill, Drumquin 740k, £108; 590k, £105.

Dropped calves

G McDermott, Mountfield £460 Simmental bull, G Bradley, Mountfield £450 and £430 Limousin bulls, J Hunter, Drumquin £470 Charolais heifer, William Wilson, Killybrack £405 Belgian Blue heifer; £395 Belgian Blue bull, P McNally, Carbo £385 Aberdeen Angus bull; £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer, M Beattie, Fintona £375 Simmental bull, A Rennie, Omagh £375 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Smith, Woodside £365 Belgian Blue bull and A Johnston, Lisnarick £360 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a ceiling of £850 for a five month Charolais bull sold by Patrick Fox, Creggan whilst K McAleer, Pomeory topped the suckler section with £1,480.