Bullocks sell to £1,280 at Lisnaskea Mart

A good selection on offer this week at Lisnaskea Sales which sold to a strong demand for quality lots plainer stock would be easier.

This week store bullocks sold to £1,280 for a 560kg Charolais (£228), store heifers sold to £1,190 for a 550kg Limousin (£216), cows and calves sold to £1,260 for cow with bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £920 for a 420kg Limousin and £267 per 100kg for a 200kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £535.

Weanling heifers sold to £810 for a 350kg Limousin and £260 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin at £780.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 550kg Limousin to £1,190 (£216) and 400kg Limousin to £750. Brookeborough producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,085, 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 440kg Charolais to £780 and 480kg Simmental to £710. Garrison producer 500kg Limousin to £1,000 and 460kg Limousin to £900. Derrylin producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £935 and 320kg Charolais to £695. Brookeborough producer 400kg Belgian Blue to £760, 400kg Belgian Blue to £685 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Derrylin producer 400kg Hereford to £720. Garrison producer 350kg Simmental to £700.

STORE BULLOCKS: Brookeborough producer 560kg Charolais to £1,280, 440kg Belgian Blue to £930 and 440kg Belgian Blue to £800.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Rosslea producer cow and bull calf to £1,260. Lisbellaw producer 2009 cow and twin heifers to £1,220, 2008 cow and bull calf to £1,100 and 2010 cow and heifer calf to £800.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 420kg Limousin to £920 and 380kg Limousin to £905. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £800. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Simmental to £770. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £740 (£264) and 200kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £535 (£267). Newtownbutler producer 330kg Hereford to £675 and 330kg Hereford to £600. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Charolais to £635. Tempo producer 270kg Charolais to £610 and 260kg Charolais to £600. Lisnaskea producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £570.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £810 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £755. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £800, 360kg Charolais to £740, 280kg Charolais to £700, 320kg Charolais to £620 and 260kg Charolais to £565. Belleek producer 360kg Charolais to £790. Cornafanogue producer 420kg Limousin to £780, 320kg Limousin to £720 and 340kg Limousin to £715. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £780 (£260), 260kg LiLimousin to £555, 210kg Limousins to £500 twice. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Limousin to £775, 360kg Charolais to £650 and 330kg Simmental to £540. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Limousin to £790. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £760. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £740. Rosslea producer 290kg Limousin to £710 and 240kg Charolais to £540. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Shorthorn to £720, 360kg Shorthorn to £650, 280kg Shorthorn to £590, 270kg Shorthorn to £515 and 230kg Shorthorn to £515. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £700 and 280kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £685, 370kg Limousin to £660, 340kg Limousin to £620 and 340kg Limousin to £590. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £650, 300kg Limousin to £640, 250kg Limousin to £595, 270kg Limousin to £590, 240kg Limousin to £505. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £575.

More stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.