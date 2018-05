Bullocks sell to £1,320 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A smaller seasonal show of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 28th May 2018, which was met with a strong, steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store heifers sold to £985 for an Aberdeen Angus weighing 502kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,320 for a Charolais weighing 556kg.

Cows sold to £700 for a Limousin weighing 582kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 502kg at £985 = 1.96p.

Bullocks – Limavady producer; Charolais, 384kg at £1,070 = 2.71p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 340kg at £730 = 2.15p; Limousin, 390kg at £770 = 1.97p; Limousin, 420kg at £815 = 1.94p; Charolais, 440kg at £800 = 1.82p; Charolais, 512kg at £900 = 1.76p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 422kg at £985 = 2.33p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 420kg at £760 = 1.81p; Limousin, 432kg at £800 = 1.85p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 858kg at £985 = 1.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 502kg at £985 = 1.96p and Garvagh producer; Hereford, 498kg at £775 = 1.56p; Limousin, 456kg at £830 = 1.82p; Limousin, 448kg at £885 = 1.98p.

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Charolais, 572kg at £1,290 = 2.26p; Charolais, 384kg at £1,070 = 2.79p; Charolais, 556kg at £1,320 = 2.37p; Limousin, 488kg at £1,155 = 2.37p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 306kg at £820 = 2.68p; Aberdeen Angus, 288kg at £750 = 2.60p; Aberdeen Angus, 360kg at £860 = 2.39p; Aberdeen Angus, 556kg at £1,245 = 2.24p; Aberdeen Angus, 368kg at £940 = 2.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 532kg at £1,160 = 2.18p; Aberdeen Angus, 524kg at £1,050 = 2.00p; Charolais, 438kg at £1,015 = 2.32p; Aberdeen Angus, 552kg at £1,265 = 2.29p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,095 = 2.03p; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £1,260 = 2.41p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £870 = 2.34p; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £780 = 2.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 370kg at £890 = 2.41p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 342kg at £800 = 2.34p; Limousin, 378kg at £1,010 = 2.67p; Limousin, 332kg at £920 = 2.77p; Limousin, 346kg at £870 = 2.51p; Limousin, 316kg at £580 = 1.84p.

Sheep: A seasonal show of 630 head were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 26th May 2018.

An entry of over 120 ewes was met with a good trade topping at £98 for six ewes.

Almost 350 spring lambs were presented for sale, receiving a strong trade, topping at £107 for several lots.

Breeders were also a great trade topping at £185 for three ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight springs: Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 26kg at £107 = 4.12p; Kilrea producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £107 = 3.82p; Kilrea producer; 2 lambs 23.3kg at £105.80 = 4.55p; 5 lambs 23.3kg at £105.80 = 4.55p; Limavady producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £105 = 4.20p; Kilrea producer; 3 lambs 24kg at £104 = 4.33p; Coleraine producer; 3 lambs 24.6kg at £103.80 = 4.22p; Garvagh producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £103.20 = 4.49p; Kilrea producer; 3 lambs 25.3kg at £103 = 4.07p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 23kg at £102.80 = 4.47p; Castledawson producer; 4 lambs 23.3kg at £102.80 = 4.42p; Cookstown producer; 13 lambs 22.3kg at £101.50 = 4.55p; Maghera producer; 1 lamb 25kg at £101 = 4.04p; Innishrush producer; 3 lambs 22.3kg at £101 = 4.53p; Ballymoney producer; 5 lambs 22kg at £100.50 = 4.57p; Maghera producer; 6 lambs 22.6kg at £100.20 = 4.43p; Tobermore producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £100 = 4.35p; Magherafelt producer; 2 lambs 22.5kg at £100 = 4.44p; Magherafelt producer; 6 lambs 23.3kg at £100 = 4.29p; Upperlands producer; 5 lambs 22.8kg at £98.50 = 4.32p and Cookstown producer; 6 lambs 21kg at £98.20 = 4.68p.

Lightweight springs: Dungiven producer; 11 lambs 20.5kg at £98.20 = 4.79p; Desertmartin producer; 1 lamb 20kg at £98.20 = 4.91p; Desertmartin producer; 6 lambs 21.3kg at £96.20 = 4.52p; Limavady producer; 7 lambs 20.3kg at £91.00 = 4.49p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 21kg at £94.50 = 4.50p; Kilrea producer; 1 lamb 21kg at £95.20 = 4.53p; Swatragh producer; 16 lambs 20.5kg at £93.20 = 4.55p; Draperstown producer; 6 lambs 20kg at £92.80 = 4.64p; Ballymoney producer; 9 lambs 21.3kg at £95.80 = 4.50p and Coleraine producer; 11 lambs 21kg at £92.50 = 4.40p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 6 ewes at £98.00; Coleraine producer; 2 ewes at £96.00 and Ballymoney producer; 2 ewes at £92.

Payment on the day.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.