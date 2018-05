Bullocks sell to £1,325 for 680kg at Lisahally Mart

A large entry of stock sold to a strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,325/680kg and heifers £1,470/710kg

BULLOCKS: Samuel Pollock £1,325/680kg, £1,295/650kg, £1,140/640kg, £1,120/600kg, Stuart Hyndman £1,120/540kg, £1,025/460kg, £1,000/540kg, James McGuiness £1,095/580kg, £1,090/550kg, £965/470kg, R and G Hamilton £1,055/510kg, Shane McCloskey McCloskey £960/610kg, Stuart Hyndman £940/410kg, John McClelland £900/400kg, £855/350kg, £850/390kg, £850/370kg, £840/370kg, R and G Hamilton £870/450kg, £785/420kg, £730/410kg, R and P McLaughlin £845/370kg, Kevin O’Kane £705/320kg, £630/290kg, Raymond Ross £700/400kg, £700/410kg and F McConalogue £595/260kg, £580/240kg, £555/260kg, £500/220kg.

HEIFERS: Ballinacross Farms £1,470/710kg, £1305/610kg, £1,285/650kg, £1,190/580kg, £1,175/570kg, £1,155/560kg, £1,130/520kg, £1,105/540kg, £1,060/500kg, £1,060/550kg, £1,045/480kg, £1,000/470kg, £960/510kg, Samuel Pollock £1,250/700kg, £1,225/640kg, £1,175/570kg, Samuel Pollock £1,085/610kg, £1,035/630kg, Ronald Mackey £910/430kg, £895/460kg, £865/390kg, Stuart Hyndman £900/400kg, £845/380kg, £825/360kg, £800/380kg, Kevin O’Kane £900/510kg, £820/410kg, John McClelland £830/360kg and R and P McLaughlin £815/430kg.

A full yard of sheep.

Prices still on a high with fat lambs selling to £137/24kg, fat ewes £121 and ewes and lambs £202.

FAT LAMBS: Andrew Olphert £137/24kg, Harold Barbour £130/25kg, Patrick Brolly £123.50/25kg, David Hawthorn £122.50/26kg, Christopher ONeill £122/22kg, Patrick Brolly £120/27kg, E Elder £118.50/26kg,J McDevitt £113/25kg, S Moore £111/20kg, £110/19kg, Joseph O’Connor £109/20kg, E Elder £107/25kg, John Kennedy £105/23kg, R and J Robinson £101/25kg and George McKinney £92/22kg.

FAT EWES: David Hawthorn £121, Andrew Olphert £121, E Moore £120, D Duffy £109, John Brolly £97, John McDevitt £96, Thomas Irons £94, S Devine £90, John Brolly £80, W Devine £79, Neoll Donaghy £76 and John McDevitt £71.

EWES & LAMBS: David Hawthorn £202, £160, John Smyth £192, £188, S Campbell £188, £180, N and S Loughlin £162, £142, £130 and Ryan Brolly £155, £148, £145.