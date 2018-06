Bullocks sell to £1,335 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A similar entry to last week with prices on a par on the week.

A strong entry of bullocks sold to £1,335 for a 606k Charolais followed by £1,290 and £1,225 from the same Rathfriland farm.

Heifers sold to £1,175 for a 564k lot from Newcastle.

Suckler cows sold from £1,270 to £1,360.

Weanling calves cleared up to £1,055 and £1,025 for males and £830 for heifers.

Dropped calves to £330 for a Charolais bull from Seaforde.

DROPPED CALVES

Seaforde farmer: Charolais males £330 and £250. Kilkeel farmer: Hereford £310 twice and £250. Dromara farmer: £255 for Aberdeen Angus males. Banbridge farmer: Belgian Blue £255, £250, £230 and £220. Bessbrook farmer: Shorthorn £245, £240, £230, £200 and £200.

WEANLINGS

Loughorne farmer: 498k at £1,055, 436k at £1,025, 440k at £990, 458k at £960. Moyadd farmer: 386k at £870, 412k at £850, 340k at £795, 356k at £665. Rathfriland farmer: 368k at £825, 384k at £800. Ballynafern farmer: 312k at £1,200, 296k at £650. Poyntzpass farmer: 334k at £700, 340k at£680. Islandmoyle farmer: 224k at £560, 262k at £590, 196k at £525, 280k at £635.

HEIFERS

Newcastle farmer: 546k at £1,175. Lisburn farmer: 460k at £955, 464k at £900, 450k at £885. Derryneil farmer: 486k at £845. Newcastle farmer: 518k at £915, 504k at £865, 460k at £785, 470k at £780.

BULLOCKS

Rathfriland farmer: 606k at £1,335, 654k at £1,290, 576k at £1,225, 570k at £1,150, 570k at £1,135, 554k at £1,120. Lisburn farmer: 500k at £1,130, 508k at £1,110, 334k at £656. Katesbridge farmer: 580k at £1,120. Ballyroney farmer: 440k at £1,015, 420k at £845. Poyntzpass farmer: 472k at £970, 422k at £875, 430k at £850. Seafin farmer: 492k at £1,005, 468k at £970, 428k at £925, 410k at £895, 364k at £800, 368k at £790, 410k at £895 etc.

1,017 sheep on Tuesday evening saw 881 lambs sell to £107 for a Ballyroney farmer.

136 fat ewes sold to £105 for a Rathfriland farmer.

LAMBS

Ballyroney farmer: 24.5k at £107. Ardarragh farmer: 27k at £106. Katesbridge farmer: 25k at £105 and 24.8k at £104. Closkelt farmer: 25k at £105. Annalong farmer: 24k at £103. Ballymartin farmer: 23.2k at £103. Hilltown farmer: 24.5k at £103. Kilcoo farmer: 24.3k at £103. Katesbridge farmer: 20.8k at £96.50. Dromore farmer: 21.9k at £101. Castlewellan farmer: 22k at £102.50 and 22.5k at £102.50. Bryansford farmer: 21k at £96.50. Warringstown farmer: 21.9k at £101 etc.

FAT EWES AND RAMS

Rathfriland farmer: Fat ram, £125, ewes, £105. Ballinran farmer: £101. Rathfriland farmer: £100. Carnacally farmer: £99. Ballybrick farmer: £99. Finnis farmer: £94.