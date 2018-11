Bullocks sell to £1,340 at Newtownstewart Mart

A very good entry of cattle on offer sold firmly with fat cows selling to £1,285 and £204 per 100kgs.

Bullocks selling to £1,340, £700 over £1; small bullocks selling up to £246 per 100kgs.

Cow prices: R Sheerin, Donemana 630kgs, £204 and £181, 655kgs, £118; W T R Crawford, Droit 660kgs, £1,155, 810kgs, £1,180. N J Black, Carnargan 865kgs, £127; T J Adams, Omagh 715kgs, £127, 625kgs, £115; L Findlay, Donemana 660kgs, £116, 655kgs, £114, 575kgs, £109, 545kgs, £103.

Bullock prices: J A McNulty, Glenmornan 640kgs, £1,340, 680kgs, £1,360, 655kgs, £1335. R Hill, Newtownstewart 595kgs, £1,175, 515kgs, £1,130. G Hamilton, Castlederg 540kgs, £1,095. A Moore, Ardstraw 335kgs, £815, 415kgs, £840, 365kgs, £795, 315kgs, £775, 320kgs, £730. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 420kgs, £720. M Doherty, Strabane 470kgs, £780 and £760. T Wallace, Donemana 380kgs, £790, 445kgs, £755, 320kgs, £625. P McMackin, Strabane 555kgs, £890, 540kgs, £835.

Heifer prices: G Hamilton, Castlederg 625kgs, £1,015, 510kgs, £920, 595kgs, £915. A O'Carolan, Castlederg 500kgs, £900, 505kgs, £840, 480kgs, £780. A Donemana farmer 500kgs, £820, 420kgs, £810; T Fyffe, Archill 445kgs, £755, 425kgs, £735, 460kgs, £790. Jas Quinn, Donemana 400kgs, £800, 410kgs, £805.

Sheep prices: V Shortt 25.4kgs, £85; Sean Brogan 26.1kgs, £84.40; P Devine 25kgs, £84.20; C McAskie 24.5kgs, £83; G McFarland 24.5kgs, £83; K McNamee 23.4kgs, £81.80; Ronnie Scott 23.25kgs, £81; V Shortt 24.8kgs, £81; T McNamee 22.5kgs, £80.50; D Love 23.6kgs, £79.50; 21.9kgs, £76.50; C F Kee 22.85kgs, £79; W J Lynch 22kgs, £74 and Robert Oliver 19.5kgs, £72.50.

Fat ewes sold up to £80.