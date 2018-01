Bullocks sell to £1,340 for 600k at Omagh Mart

More cattle on offer this week with prices holding firm in all departments.

Bullocks

A Kennedy, Castlederg 600k, £1,340, C Giles, Beragh 550k, £1,190, P J McCarney, Seskinore 540k, £1,150; 520k, £1,090, J F McBride, Carrickmore 605k, £1,280, Greencastle farmer 630k, £1,375; 595k, £1,255; 550k, £1,130, M Coyle, Carrickmore 500k, £1,050; 520k, £1,035; 500k, £1,085, Dreenana Estates, Beragh 665k, £1,380; 555k, £1,110, . Keenan, Greencastle 520k, £1,065, N Daly, Omagh 515k, £1,040; 440k, £955 and £940; 500k, £1,000, N Irvine, Ederney 400k, £925, I Fraser, Omagh 455k, £975; 465k, £975; 460k, £945, M Cumiskey, Creggan 415k, £875, R McAleer, Dromore 495k, £1,025, R Giles, Gortaclare 500k, £1,010, B Coll, Drumquin 365k, £845; 305k, £765, Jas Nugent, Leglands 310k, £655; 280k, £700, A Simpson, Ederney 260k, £675; 295k, £645, T Gavin, Fintona 270k, £650; 245k, £585.

Heifers

G Rafferty, Carrickmore 540k, £1,165; 565k, £1,260; 580k, £1,220, J Barrett, Tattysallagh 545k, £1,135; 580k, £1,170; 505k, £1,015, A Kennedy, Castlederg 585k, £1,200; 470k, £1130, P Connolly, Clogher 540k, £1,100, Jas Bloomer, Eglish 545k, £1,095, M Cassidy, Drumquin 520k, £1,040, L Hamilton, Drumlea 490k, £1,080, Ian Hamilton, Castlederg 495k, £1,060 and £1,055; 490k, £1,020, Loan Partners, Kesh 430k, £895 and £880, S Irvine, Ederney 470k, £975, B McGirr, Fintona 480k, £980, M Cumiskey, Creggan 470k, £950, T Gavin, Fintona 270k, £600.

Dropped calves

N Kee, Trillick £400 Limousin bull; £340 Limousin heifer, Tom Gibson, Beragh £395 Simmental bull, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £390 and £385 Limousin bulls, L Mathers, Strabane £380 and £360 Belgian Blue bulls, Jas Oliver, Dromore £380 Limousin bull; £350 Belgian Blue heifer, A Patrick, Drumlegagh £350 Belgian Blue bull, D McClure, Beragh £340 Belgian Blue bull, N Doherty, Newtownstewart £330 Belgian Blue heifer, A Stevenson, Sion Mills £320 Limousin bull; £310 Limousin heifer, J Edgar, Omagh £320 Saler bull, J McAleer, Fecarry £310 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Fat cows

Co Down producer, 630k, £195; 600k, £182, Jude McCloskey, Foreglen 560k, £167; 710k, £162; 540k, £159, C Giles, Beragh 690k, £164, E McAleer, Dromore 600k, £159; 660k, £154, G J King, Omagh 420k, £158, J McAleer, Fecarry 630k, £157, G Milligan, Ederney 780k, £156, D Emery, Castlederg 600k, £154, S Coyle, Mountfeild 710k, £154, R Harpur, Castlederg 720k, £153; 780k, £153, P McKernan, Seskinore 700k, £152, L Hamilton, Drumlea 610k, £149; 690k, £148, D Begley, Creggan 700k, £148.

Friesian bulls

C Cunningham, Strathroy 550k, £146; 480k, £147, N Kee, Trillick 840k, £145, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle 730k, £126; 820k, £122, A Roulston, Dromore 630k, £125, W McCreery, Fyfin 630k, £121.

Fat bulls

K Harpur, Castlederg 620k, £168, N Hutchinson, Trillick 780k, £163, Co Down Producer, 920k, £154.

Sale of suckled calves on Wednesday, January 10th 2018: 200 calves on offer sold steadily, with more customers for continental bull/bullock calves.

Bull/bullock calves

J Clarke, Claudy 355k, £905; 315k, £775; 380k, £920; 395k, £940, H Henry, Fintona 420k, £925; 340k, £790, J Travers, Castlederg 420k, £920; 330k, £770, G Wilson, Carrickmore 300k, £770; 350k, £840; 290k, £770, E McGirr, Ballygawley 330k, £800, P Owens, Fintona 320k, £770; 275k, £670, Jas McCrossan, Leglands 320k, £760, E Boyd, Drumquin 335k, £795, K Lynch, Castlederg 245k, £650; 295k, £750, C Cullinan, Fintona 295k, £715, W Adams, Lislap 270k, £655; 260k, £620, E McFadden, Mountfield 280k, £600, J Monaghan, Trillick 250k, £565, Jas Love, Fintona 360k, £820; 305k, £720; 370k, £820.

Heifer calves

J Campbell, Dromore 310k, £700, J Travers, Castlederg 315k, £700, D O’Neill, Drumquin 326k, £710; 260k, £650, Jas Love, Fintona 335k, £735; 295k, £645; 350k, £730, E Boyd, Drumquin 330k, £720; 315k, £675; 320k, £680, G Wilson, Carrickmore 315k, £685, K Lynch, Castlederg 250k, £635; 260k, £560.