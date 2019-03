Bullocks sell to £1,350 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another great entry of cattle on Friday with good quality weanlings selling to 261p/k for a 276k Limousin male at £720.

A second lot 226k sold at £580 from the same Maghery farm.

Hollybush Farm sold a 278k Charolais male at £675 or 243p/k.

A Banbridge farmer sold at 354k Belgian Blue at £860 or 243p/k and a 324k Limousin at £780 or 241p/k.

Bullocks sold to £1350 for a 700k Limousin from a Carnew farm.

Two similar lots at £1265 and £1,225 for 640k.

A 508k Aberdeen Angus from Dromara sold at £1,045.

A Downpatrick farmer sold a 380k Limousin at £840 and a 384k Limousin at £830.

Store heifers sold to £985 for a 560k lot from Kilkeel.

A Downpatrick farmer reached £840 for 456k.

Springing heifers cleared up to £910 from Derryneil.

Fat cows sold to £890 for a 776k lot from Hillsborough.

A big entry of dropped calves sold to £350 for a Simmental bull from Clontifleece.

Aberdeen Angus heifers to £300 from Downpatrick.

DROPPED CALVES

Clontifleece farmer: £350. Clough farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls £300 and £280. Downpatrick farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers £300 and £270. Newcastle farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £290. Dromara farmer: Simmental bull £275. Ballyward farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £275. Annalong farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £275. Aghaderg farmer: Belgian Blue bull £275. Ballyholland farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £270. Newry farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270, £265, £255 etc. Rathfriland farmer: Hereford heifer £265.

WEANLINGS

Annalong farmer: 494k at £900. Banbridge famer: 354k at £860, 408k at £850, 324k at £780. Sheeptown farmer: 336k at £830. Ballykeel farmer: 396k at £805. Savalmore farmer: 322k at £730, 330k at £675. Tullyframe farmer: 276k at £720, 266k at £590, 226k at £580. Drinn farmer: 314k at £720, 308k at £635, 328k at £610, 282k at £600. Rostrevor farmer: 378k at £775, 384k at £775, 342k at £730. Hillsborough farmer: 146k at £350, 230k at £510.

HEIFERS

Kilkeel farmer: 560k at £985, 552k at £940, 570k at £930. Magheragh farmer: 520k at £945. Downpatrick farmer: 456k at £840. Derryneil farmer: 366k at £715.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS

Springing heifers from Derryneil from £680 to £910.

Fat cows: 776k at £890, 766k at £840 from a Hillsborough farm. Hollybush farm: 640k at £700.

BULLOCKS

Corbally farmer: 702k at £1350, 668k at £1265, 640k at £1225, 628k at £1000. Dromara farmer: 508k at £1045, 436k at £975 twice. Downpatrick farmer: 384k at £830, 376k at £800, 394k at £810.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS

622k at £945, 574k at £765, 540k at £745, 470k at £670, 420k at £580, 426k at £625, 382k at £605, 346k at £550, 420k at £605, 372k at £535, 320k at £465.

Hoggets sell to £100 at Rathfriland Co-Op.

A smaller entry of hoggets again topped at £100 per head.

This was paid for heavy hoggets from Loughinisland and Ballymartin.

Fat ewes sold to £85.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £175 with springing ewes to £142.

HOGGETS

Dromara farmer: 20.8k at £85. Loughinisland farmer: 20.5k at £83, 22.5k at £91 and 30k at £100. Ballinahinch farmer: 24k at £94.50. Ballyward farmer: 50 hoggets, 24.3k at £95. Ballynafoy farmer: 24.5k at £95.50. Dromara farmer: 24.4k at £95. Annaclone farmer: 24.5k at £95.50. Annalong farmer: 30k at £100.

FAT EWES

Banbridge farmer: £85 twice. Hilltown farmer: £85 twice. Ballynanny farmer: £85. Ballyward farmer: £84. Newry farmer: £80 etc.

BREEDERS

Loughinisland farmer: 2 ewes with 4 lambs, £175 each, 1 ewe with 2 lambs, £170. Castlewellan farmer: 1 with 2, £172. Ballynahinch farmer: 1 with 2, £160. Warrenpoint farmer: 3 with 6, £160.

Ewes with singles to £150 several times and springing ewes to £142.