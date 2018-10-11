Bullocks sell to £1,350 for 760kg at Pomeroy Mart

Record prices this week at Pomeroy Mart.

An excellent turnout of stock sold to a packed ringside.

Bullocks sold to £1,350 for 760kg and heifers sold to £1,200 for 480kg.

BULLOCKS

Michael Wylie £1,350/760kg, James McCallan £1,100/500kg, £1,050/470kg, £1,030/470kg, £1,000/480kg, Marcus Mullin £1,000/400kg, Isabella McKenna £975/400, David Hutchinson £830/380kg, £810/310kg, James Bradley £825/360kg, Coyle Brothers £815/370kg, £810/400kg, £800/390kg, George Mitchell £800/300kg, £780/300kg, John Hagan £790/400kg, Michael Wylie £780/470kg, Michael Cartin £775/360kg, David Hutchison £770/320kg, £750/300kg, Coyle Bros £760/300kg, £750/380kg, Patricia Devlin £760/290kg, Michael Wylie £750360kg, George Mitchell £750/310kg, Patricia Devlin £745/300kg, Bracken Hill Farms £745/290kg and Brendan Hegarty £720/260kg.

HEIFERS

Barry Hutton £1,200/480kg, Rafferty Brothers £1,090/540kg, £985/500kg, Barry Hutton £1,040/470kg, Sean Coyle £1,000/400kg,£870/380kg, £830/380kg, £800/370kg, Cyril Quinn £875/430kg, £850/430kg, James Bradley £790/390kg, J Tanney £790/340kg, Brendan Hegarty £725/290kg, I McKenna £715/440kg, £705/400kg, P Carton £700/390kg, J Hetherington £700/430kg, John Hagan £700/330kg, James Bradley £700/350kg and Patrick Devlin £700/290kg.