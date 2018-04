Bullocks sell to £1,360 at Lisahally Mart

A large entry of stock sold to a steady trade.

BULLOCKS: Samual Pollock £1,360/710kg, £1,360/720kg, £1,080/620kg, £1,060/640kg, Alan McMurray £1,275/670kg, £1,190/670kg, £1,105/590kg, £1,070/600kg, Aidan McLaughlin £1,140/560kg, £1,045/550kg, W Kennedy £1,040/450kg, John Thompson £915/530kg, £910/510kg, £890/540kg, £870/520kg, £855/540kg, Dermot McLaughlin £900/480kg, P Quinn £880/360kg, £870/420kg, £840/410kg, Greme Cowan £845/420kg, £825/450KG, John Thompson £835/490kg, Dermott McLaughlin £825/410kg, W Allen £805/360kg, W Allen £800/330kg, £795/400kg and S Porter £800/340kg, £780/480kg.

HEIFERS: W Kennedy £1,100/450kg, £1,090/490kg, £1,050/450kg, £1,050/480kg, £1,035/470kg, £980/500kg, W Allen £860/470kg, £850/390kg, £830/430kg, £780/370kg, Dermott McLaughlin £845/400kg, £775/390kg, Columba Feeney £810/390kg, Thomas Patton £790/440kg, £770/320kg, P Mullin £780/440kg, £770/380kg, £750/350kg, W Kennedy £770/410kg, R Harper £765/350kg, Columba £760/380kg, Thomas Patton £745/420kg, Oliver Kerr £730/350kg, Dermot McLaughlin £740/390kg, £700/350kg and P Quinn £735/280kg, £720/330kg.

FAT COWS: Hilary Deery £1,121.80/710kg, James Mitchell £1,117.20/760kg, £1,097.10/690kg, £999.60/680kg, Terence McCracken £1092/650kg, £961/620kg, Thomas Patton £94540/580kg, £738.40/520kg and Alexander MacDonald £934.40/640kg.

Fat lambs remain in high demand selling to £123/22kg, fat ewes £110 and ewes and lambs £182.

FAT LAMBS: Patrick McNicholl £123/22kg, John Feeney £122/31kg,Martin Doherty £120/28kg, J Magill £119.50/25kg, B McShane £119/24kg, D Walker £118.50/24kg, Norman Thomson £118/28kg, Eugene Brolly £118/24kg, Liam Bryson £117.50/25kg, Patrick McNicholl £117.50/25kg, S Moore £117.50/24kg, £117.50/24kg, £117/22kg, £117/21kg, £116.50/23kg, Stanley McMurray £115/21kg and A and B Douglas £110/27kg.

FAT EWES: J Magill £110, Fred Smyth £109, D Birney £103, John Ramsey £101, D Hadden £101, £99, £98, John Feeney £96, Hilary Deery £94, S Kelly £94, £92, Alan McMurray £90, B McShane £89, Martin Doherty £84, Alwyn Fleming £83, R Scott £3, £82, E Wylie £80, John and Ryan Young £78 and John McMonagle £76.

EWES & LAMBS: S Porter £182, £154, £150, £145, £142, £135, Vincent McAteer £172, £158, £108, S Lynch £163, £160, William Crawford £160,£145, £118, Norman Thompson £140 and William Sinclair £120, £108.