Bullocks sell to £1,360 for 690k at Omagh Mart

A small pre-Christmas sale, with the exception of dropped calves, sold steadily with the top prices, sponsored by Donnelly Motor Stores going to William Doherty, Strabane in the bullock section and to O Anderson, Sixmilecross in the heifer section.

Bullocks

William Doherty, Strabane 690k, £1,360; 685k, £1,300; 650k, £1,290; 640k, £1,240, K Doherty, Strabane 650k, £1,290, P McDermott, Greencastle 580k, £1,205; 535k, £1,120, A McConnell, Gortin 595k, £1,175 and F Ferris, Leglands 540k, £1,060; 530k, £1,000.

Heifers

O Anderson, Sixmilecross 585k, £1,160, J Anderson, Sixmilecross 530k, £1,055, N Anderson, Kesh 570k, £1,110; 435k, £900, Jas McManus, Derrylin 365k, £800; 410k, £880, P O’Kane, Drumquin 410k, £810 and Paul McManus, Derrylin 385k, £805; 460k, £945.

Fat cows

P O’Brien, Glenhull 590k, £158 and £1,55; 640k, £145; 530k, £148, Gortavoy Farms, Pomeroy 590k, £122, M O’Kane, Drumquin 760k, £119; 660k, £120, L Hamilton, Drumlea 720k, £115 and J Woods, Beragh 790k, £114.

Dropped calves

G Henderson, Irvinestown £430 and £415 Simmental bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £395 Limousin bull, E Davis, Dromore £385 and £360 Charolais bulls, W J Donald, Newtownstewart £385 Belgian Blue bull, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £380 Limousin bull, W J Hamilton, Castlederg £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, D. McConnell, Knockmoyle £350 and £325 Belgian Blue heifer, D Loane, Ballygawley £325 Limousin heifer, H Owens, Sixmilecross £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, H Smyth, Dromore £335 Aberdeen Angus bull and A McKelvey, Meaghy £325 Charolais bull.

Weanlings

M O’Kane, Drumquin £620 Charolais bull, £550 Charolais heifer, P Hollywood, Greencastle £620 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, H Owens, Sixmilecross £620 Aberdeen Angus bull and Kesh producer £600 Limousin heifer.

Next sale: December 31st 2018.