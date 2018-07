Bullocks sell to £1,375 for 660k at Omagh Mart

A sizeable entry considering the harvest weather, with quality lightweights in great demand.

Bullocks

M O’Neill, Terraquin 320k, £840; 345k, £850; 370k, £860; 425k, £920, J K Sawyers, Sixmilecross 350k, £815, O McCarney, Dromore 350k, £815; 460k, £960, Conor O’Neill, Omagh 380k £880; 345k £810, P. McDermott, Fintona 425k, £920; 400k, £870, William Armstrong, Dromore 425k, £900, C Farquhar, Dungannon 500k, £1,125; 520k, £1,095; 495k, £1,045, W Browne, Clanabogan 505k, £1,115, D Wade, Ballymagroarty 600k, £1,300; 595k, £1,225; 580k, £1,180, T Hall, Donemana 530k, £1,130, Ian Millar, Douglas Bridge 630k, £1,320, P Martin, Fintona 540k, £1,135; 660k, £1,375, C McLaughlin, Omagh 535k, £1,100; 475k, £1,000, E Armstrong, Fintona 640k, £1,305, G McQuaid, Irvinestown 520k, £1,055 and R and C Elkin, Omagh 555k, £1,120.

Heifers

R and C Elkin, Omagh 580k, £1,200, Q Browne, Clanabogan 540k, £1,090; 535k, £1,075, S F Laird, Ardstraw 480k, £1,020; 470k, £1,010; 440k, £900, R Fleming, Gortin 405k, £830, J McKernan, Creggan 415k, £850; 380k, £810, P McDermott, Fintona 360k, £870; 320k, £720; 400k, £865 and J J Nugent, Leglands 360k, £730; 335k, £690.

Fat cows

B McCrystal, Mullaslin 580k, £191, P Donnelly, Roscavey 580k, £181, G Devenney, Dromore 660k, £168, H O’Neill, Dromore 580k, £159, C Quinn, Trillick 460k, £154, S Daly, Carrickmore 660k, £153, S F Laird, Ardstraw 710k, £153, A Hawkes, Omagh 700k, £152 and Loane Partners, Kesh 670k, £150.

Dropped calves

S Johnston, Fintona £650 Limousin bull, P McGrath, Drumquin £495 Simmental bull; £400 Simmental heifer, J McAleer, Fecarry £470; £435 and £400 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J. Teague, Dromore £425 Charolais bull, P T McMenamin, Leglands £435 Charolais bull; £400 Charolais heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; £380 Simmental bull, G Lyons, Beragh £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, K McCarron, Dromore £375 Belgian Blue bull; £370 Limousin bull, J Oliver, Dromore £375 and £350 Aberdeen Angus bulls and K Timoney, Leglands £360 Charolais bull.