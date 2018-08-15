Bullocks sell to £1,380 at Omagh Mart

More bullocks on offer this week with beef types in great demand.

Animals with holster influence pegged back the overall average.

Bullocks

T McNeill, Ballymagorry 650k, £1,380; 605k, £1,280, B and J Hasson, Ervey 575k, £1,230; 540k, £1,125; 510k, £1,070, F McKenna, Gortin 605k, £1,270, G McGirr, Trillick 600k, £1,260; 620k, £1,285; 650k, £1,330; 625k, £1,280, Jas Lowry, Burndennett 435k, £1,070; 410k, £910; 435k, £960; 440k, £965, Ian Kee, Douglas Bridge 410k, £1,005, J McCabe, Carrickmore 405k, £980, R Coyle, Douglas Bridge 410k, £970; 470k, £1,025; 365k, £800, F J McGurk, Teebane 470k, £1,005; 425k, £900, J McCay, Castlederg 475k, £1,015; 380k, £780; 475k, £1,015, M Patton, Douglas Bridge 410k, £875; 455k, £935, H B Coll, Drumquin 335k, £740; 295k, £655 and P and K Donnelly, Roscavey 340k, £700; 360k, £735; 450k, £940.

Heifers

P McGrath, Melmount 590k, £1,285; 585k, £1,235, E Donaghy, Mountfield 535k, £1,080; 555k, £1,120; 540k, £1,085, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 405k, £860; 385k, £890; 390k, £875, Ballygawley producer 430k, £1,005, Ian Kee, Douglas Bridge 405k, £850; 385k, £850, P McGlinn, Brackey 370k, £805; 405k, £825; 355k, £760, M Moore, Kesh 325k, £700 and £675, R Rea, Clanabogan 530k, £1,045.

Fat cows

P Brogan, Gortin 740k, £183, R Graham, Killadeas 660k, £174; 810k, £164; 730k, £158, A Patterson, Newtownstewart 690k, £168; 680k, £164, R Coyle, Douglas Bridge 660k, £158, T Martin, Urney 570k, £1,57, J W McCay, Castlederg 750k, £153, R Harpur, Castlederg 650k, £152 and J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 590k, £148.

Friesian cows

S Caldwell, Beragh 750k, £134; 640k, £129; 610k, £128; 680k, £116, R Keatley, Aghyaran 520k, £125, William Johnston, Ederney 700k, £112, W C Irwin, Castlederg 720k, £109 and S McQuaid, Trillick 770k, £105; 700k, £104.

Suckler cows

P V McCullagh, Greencastle £1.340 Limousin first calver and Limousin heifer calf and M O’Kane, Drumquin £1,340 sixth calver and Charolais bull calf.

Dropped calves

R J Graham, Ederney £500 and £480 Belgian Blue bulls, H Erskine, Ballygawley £450 Belgian Blue bull, Thomas Conlin, Fintona £440 Charolais heifer, J Maguire, Trillick £365 and £320 Limousin bulls, J Sloan, Irvinestown £350 Charolais bull, C Crumley, Bready £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £335 Simmental heifer, G Lyons, Beragh £335 Aberdeen Angus bull and J Foster, Meaghy £330 Aberdeen Angus bull.