Bullocks sell to £1,380 for 685k at Omagh Mart

The softer ground conditions prompted a large entry of stock on Monday, November 5th with prices more steady than spectacular.

Bullocks

H P McMahon, Beragh 685k, £1,380; 640k, £1,345; 625k, £1,250, J. Woods, Lack 660k, £1,355; 600k, £1,275, H McAnea, Castlederg 625k, £1,295; 600k, £1,280; 620k, £1,230, S Mitchell, Armagh 570k, £1,185, S Jones, Gortaclare 560k, £1,160; 575k, £1,155, Killeter producer 595k, £1,160 and £1,150; 520k, £1,050, S Brogan, Drumlea 500k, £1,055; 515k, £1,075; 490k, £1,000, H Donnelly, Altamuskin 495k, £1,065, E Cunningham, Sixmilecross 475k, £1,050; 390k, £955; 350k, £730, D B Monaghan, Lislap 480k, £1,035; 510k, £1,070; 450k, £915, P McDermott, Fintona 470k, £990, Jas Lunny, Kesh 390k, £860; 300k, £660; 405k, £870.

Heifers

S Caldwell, Killen 600k, £1,240; 555k, £1,175 and £1,170; 545k, £1,125, F O’Neill, Dungannon 590k, £1,200; 580k, £1,190; 530k, £1,110; 555k, £1,170, M Mullin, Altamuskin 555k, £1,135, R Watson, Augher 520k, £1,100; 505k, £1,060; 470k, £970, F McCrossan, Leglands 530k, £1,100, H Donnelly, Altamuskin 500k, £1,080, R Hyndman, Ardmore 510k, £1,065; 425k, £1,005; 450k, £1,000, E McGurk, Kildress 510k, £1,045; 455k, £1,040; 440k, £965; 415k, £905, L Maguire, Derrylin 440k, £1,025, M McManus, Dromore 550k, £1,130; 630k, £1,220, William Oliver, Tattysallagh 460k, £935; 490k, £1,005, N Anderson, Kesh 440k, £920; 425k, £930; 400k, £870; 405k, £850; 380k, £840.

Fat cows

R Gormley, Drumquin 630k, £168, Killeter farmer 910k, £163, D Hamilton, Donemana 650k, £161; 760k, £150; 620k, £148, C Mitchell, Tattyreagh 480k, £158, F Cassidy, Drumquin 470k, £151, R Wilson, Baronscourt 740k, £148; 660k, £142, R and C Elkin, Omagh 600k, £146 and P Carland, Mountfield 680k, £144.

Friesian cows

A McKelvey, Newtownstewart 590k, £143, W R Matthews, Lislap 580k, £126, P O’Neill, Drumragh 660k, £120, J Edgar, Aughadulla 580k, £117, H McKinley, Trillick 520k, £113 and Fairmount Farms, Claudy 560k, £112.

Dairy cows

A selection of first calving heifers sold by William Wright, Omagh recorded prices of £1,840, £1,780, £1,750 and £1,720.

Dropped calves

B McBride, Trillick £390 Belgian Blue bull, William Rankin, Killen £385 Hereford bull, J Begley, Carrickmore £380 Belgian Blue bull, H Patterson, Dromore £340 Limousin bull; £330 Belgian Blue bull, C Turner, Drumquin £330 Belgian Blue bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; £300 Simmental bull, S McQuaid, Trillick £315 and £290 Aberdeen Angus bulls, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £315 Belgian Blue heifer, Jas McFarland, Omagh £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A. Ruthledge, Fintona £305 Hereford bull, D. McClure, Beragh £300 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Weanlings

D Gallagher, Mountfield £760 Charolais bull, M. Dolan, Castlederg £655Aberdeen Angus bull, T. Waugh, Castlederg £650 and £565 Simmental bulls, C. Mitchell, Tattyreagh £635 and £630 Limousin bulls; £545 Limousin heifer, S. Grimes, Beragh £595; £585 and £565 Hereford bulls, S Caldwell, Beragh £570 and £510 Belgian Blue heifers, P McMenamin, Envagh £490 Aberdeen Angus bull; £485 Saler heifer, E. Donaghy, Galbally £500 and £450 Charolais heifers.

Wednesday, November 7th 2018 - Sale of suckled calves

200 calves on offer sold to the highest average price per kilo of the season, especially the heifer section.

Bull/bullock calves

A Meenan, Mountfield 520k, £1,155, Jas Love, Fintona 410k, £960; 375k, £920; 380k, £890, S Cullinan, Fintona 415k, £950, B O’Neill, Dungannon 410k, £920; 400k, £900; 450k, £960, P Monaghan, Cookstown 420k, £930, G Devine, Newtownstewart 435k, £935; 445k, £940; 400k, £905, P Gormley, Carrickmore 330k, £860; 280k, £760, C Conroy, Foremass 300k, £780; 310k, £755, H McQuaid, Dromore 345k, £885, E Wallace, Dungannon 320k, £800; 330k, £760; 250k, £635, C Feeney, Limavady 310k, £770; 280k, £695; 180k, £570, D Jefferson, Sixmilecross 325k, £795; 395k, £945; 335k, £795, M Quinn, Dromore 335k, £775; 245k, £625, P Fox, Carrickmore 270k, £730; 210k, £585; 250k, £665, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 240k, £645, P J Logan, Newtownstewart 235k, £600; 205k, £520; 245k, £650 and N Kee, Trillick 290k, £710.

Heifer calves

J T Robinson, Claudy 275k, £765 (4), 270k, £750, O Monaghan, Ederney 230k, £630 (2), M Quinn, Dromore 285k, £760; 320k, £800, H McQuaid, Dromore 255k, £660, D Jefferson, Sixmilecross 390k, £890; 305k, £705; 405k, £1,000, E Wallace, Dungannon 320k, £720; 250k, £600, B O’Neill, Dungannon 390k, £840 and £825, D F Monaghan, Ederney 420k, £860, P J Logan, Newtonbutler 240k, £595, W Cousins,. Omagh 255k, £650, J Donnelly, Fintona 280k, £700, D Walsh, Altnagelvin 275k, £630; 220k, £550.

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £2,100 paid to A Meenan, Mountfield for a second calver and Charolais bull calf.

The same vendor also recorded prices of £1,920; £1,900; £1,880 and £1,820 for superior cows and Charolais calves at foot.