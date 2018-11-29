Bullocks sell to £1,385 at Omagh Mart

A smaller entry met an easier trade in all sections, with heifers least affected.

Bullocks

D Huey, Artigarvan 680k, £1,385; 675k, £1,355, William Doherty, Strabane 685k, £1,390, J Woods, Lack 710k, £1,425, Jas. Gallagher, Mountfield 570k, £1,150, T Young, Killen 680k, £1,335, B Donnelly, Eskra 620k, £1,225; 600k, £1,165, M McKinley, Gillygooley, L McFarland, Mountjoy 500k, £1,070; 485k, £990, 525k, £1,035; 430k, £895, P McDermott, Fintona 590k, £1,155, M Clarke, Drumlea 450k, £980; 495k, £1,025, B Goodwin, Dromore 425k, £910, I Cathers, Beragh 380k, £800; 430k, £845 and W Nixon, Donemana 575k, £1,125.

Heifers

C O’Hagan, Eskra 515k, £1,100; 570k, £1,180, B Goodwin, Dromore 520k, £1,095; 570k, £1,105; 495k, £1,060, M Brogan, Glenhull 565k, £1,150; 590k, £1,150, M Clarke, Drumlea 500k, £995, G Corcoran, Arvalee 605k, £1,165; 615k, £1,160; 585k, £1,100, M Magee, Eskra 635k, £1,210; 655k, £1,220, D S Palmer, Gortaclare 595k, £1,135; 590k, £1,080, J Mitchell, Seskinore 435k, £965, B O’Neill,. Beragh 470k, £1,030; 540k, £1,070, N Melaugh, Strabane 480k, £1,035; 475k, £970, W Browne, Clanabogan 465k, £970, P McDermott, Fintona 425k, £865, K Conway, Greencastle 385k, £850; 375k, £780; 285k, £600, S McCann, Altamuskin 380k, £825; 390k, £790 and R Bradley, Greencastle 340k, £700; 375k, £760.

Fat cows

R and C Elkin, Omagh 560k, £175, S Kerr, Carrickmore 460k, £166, M Brogan, Glenhull 680k, £154, M McFadden, Strabane 640k, £147, C Conway, Greencastle 570k, £147, M McMenamin, Drumlegagh 520k, £146, Ed O’Hagan, Drumlea 660k, £145, K Quinn, Strabane 700k, £139, R Graham, Killadeas 760k, £133, P Slane, Carrickmore 530k, £129; 710k, £126, P McDermott, Fintona 760k, £127; 780k, £125 and R A Buchannon, Drumquin 650k, £121.

Dropped calves

B McBride, Trillick £375 and £350 Belgian Blue bulls; £295 Belgian Blue heifer, A Armstrong, Trillick £350 Limousin bull, P Slane, Carrickmore £350 Belgian Blue bull, G Henderson, Trillick £340 Limousin bull, S McQuaid, Trillick £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Smith, Bolies £320 Charolais bull, A Clarke, Aghyaran £310 Hereford bull, R G Wilson, Kilskeery £305 Hereford bull, J Oliver, Dromore £300 Hereford heifer and William. Wright, Omagh £290 Charolais heifer.

Weanlings

M G O’Kane, Drumquin £650 Limousin bull, G Gormley, Scraghey £630 Charolais heifer; £600 Charolais bull, J Marshall, Castlederg £590 and £575 Aberdeen Angus bulls and J McNulty, Newtownstewart £560 Blonde heifer.

Dairy cows sold to a ceiling of £1,780 for a calved heifer.