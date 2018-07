Bullocks sell to £1,385 for 700kg at Lisahally Mart

Trade remained steady for cattle on Wednesday (July 18th).

Bullocks sold to £1,385 for 700kg, heifers sold to £1,175 for 600kg, suckler cows sold to £1,200 and fat cows sold to £958.10 for 670kg.

BULLOCKS

Yvonne Rogers £1,385/700kg, £1,150/620kg, £1,150/590kg, £1,100//0kg0kg, Alan McMurray £1,220/650kg, W J Allen £1,025/470kg, S Devine £980/560kg, John Dodds £915/590kg, £900/590kg, £895/620kg, £880/630kg, £865/580kg, £840/630kg, £825/550kg, S Devine £850/450kg, WJ Allen £815/400kg, £800/380kg, £785/360kg, £740/370kg, £700/350kg, £660/340kg, Herbert Dixon £810/400kg, John Dodds £730/560kg, £720/580kg, S Devine £705/450kg, Owen McDevitt £700/470kg, £685/460kg and Herbert Dixon £660/370kg, £650/380kg, £650/380kg.

HEIFERS

Yvonne Rodgers £1,175/600kg, £1,065/570kg, W Conway £1,085/560kg,£1,040/530kg, £890/450kg, £850/440kg, £820/470kg, £735/400kg, Patsy Sharkey £955/520kg, William Neely £890/470kg, £790/380kg, David Crockett £780/450kg, £775/430kg, £695/370kg, £690/400kg, Herbert Dixon £745/350kg, W Allen £705/390kg, Hawthorn Heights £705/410kg, William Neely £685/390kg, W Allen £685/360kg, £680/360kg, £650/360kg, £635/360kg, £605/340kg, £600/360kg, £565/280kg, David Crockett £650/380kg, £645/440kg, £635/400kg and Herbert Dixon £640/340kg.

FAT COWS

Terence McCracken £958.10/670kg, William Barclay £838.50/650kg, Rory Rankin £819/630kg, William Barclay £799.10/610kg, Hawthorn Heights £722.40/560kg and Robert Thompson £719.80/590kg.

Fat lambs sold to £91.50 on Tuesday.

Fat ewes sold to £92.

FAT LAMBS

John McWilliams £91.50/23kg, C Brown £87.50/22kg, Edward Quigley £87.50/25kg, Amanda Scott £87.20/22kg, Brian Johnston £87/25kg, Chris Gourley £85/25kg, Eugene McCrossan £85/25kg John Cuthbert £83/25kg, Bellarena Est £8250/24kg, N O’Brien £82.50/22kg, H McCollum £82/22kg, Stuart Caskie £82/23kg, James McLeister £82/22kg, Kelly Farms £81/23kg and A McLaughlin £79/21kg.

FAT EWES

Lynch Farms £92, £89, Bellerena Estate £86, John McWilliams £86, H Kelly £85, £85, S Lynch £85, £82, Morris McDonlad £77, Martin Doherty £74 and S Murphy £72.