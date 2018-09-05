Bullocks sell to £1,390 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good entry of cattle on offer sold to a firm trade with bullocks selling to £1,390 and £750 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,125 and £560 over £1.

Fat cows: G Hamilton, Castlederg 545kgs, £171, 600kgs, £141, 615kgs, £137, 540kgs, £136, 665kgs, £127, R A Kerrigan, Donemana 500kgs, £160, 565kgs, £144, 760kgs, £127, 665kgs, £124. M McKenna, Plumbridge 815kgs, £151, 650kgs, £135; L Devine, Strabane 700kgs, £140; S Brogan, Gortin 645kgs, £130.

Bullock and bull prices; Jos McNulty, Glenmornan 640kgs, £1,390, 600kgs, £1,300, 590kgs, £1,245, 555kgs, £1,040. M McShane, Moorlough 590kgs, £1,105 and £1,090, 490kgs, £1,010, 410kgs, £860. H Catterson, Castlederg 445kgs, £940, 425kgs, £890, 370kgs, £780; W J Lynch, Omagh 410kgs, £915, 390kgs, £770; D McCullagh, Greencastle 380kgs, £790; R Giles, Omagh 470kgs, £960, 470kgs, £840.

Heifer prices: R Giles, Omagh 565kgs, £1,125, 570kgs, £1,045, 460kgs,£1,000, 485kgs, £955, 530kgs, £975. T Semple, Castlederg 585kgs, £1,090, 500kgs, £995, 545kgs, £935. H Catterson, Castlederg 450kgs, £865, 405kgs, £815. R Hamilton, Castlederg 445kgs, £870, 420kgs, £815, 395kgs, £790, 400kgs, £785. D McCullagh, Greencastle 365kgs, £800.

Sheep sale: A full yard of lambs and ewes on offer sold to a complete clearance.

Sample prices: A local farmer 24.90kgs, £86.20; C McLaughlin 24.1kgs, £85.80; J Armstrong 24.7kgs, £85.80; D McIlwaine 24.8kgs, £85.50; M Lynch 25.5kgs, £85; A Britton 27kgs, £85; R Scott 23.65kgs, £84; Ronnie Scott 24.1kgs, £83; K McNamee 24kgs, £83; K McMullan 24.1kgs, £81; F McKenna 27.5kgs, £85; Peter McKenna 24kgs, £81; J Lowry 23.9kgs, £81; T McNamee 22kgs, £80 and J Lynch 22.2kgs, £80.

Fat ewes: G McFarland £87; £77; £75 and £66; a local farmer £86.20; Wesley Barton £83; A Britton £83; I Crilly £79 and £61 and D Kee £69.