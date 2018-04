Bullocks sell to £1,400 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of 100 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 9th April 2018 which received a busy ringside and some excellent prices for the cattle being sold.

Heifers sold to £1,325 for a Charolais weighing 586kg with bullocks selling to £1,400 for a Charolais weighing 722kg.

Once again fat cows also sold very well topping at £1,180 for a Charolais weighing 714kg.

More cattle needed every week to meet demand.

TOP PRICES

Heifers: Charolais, 586kg at £1,325; Charolais, 652kg at £1,320; Limousin, 600kg at £1,310; Charolais, 634kg at £1,280; Charolais, 502kg at £1,210.

Bullocks: Charolais, 722kg at £1,400; Charolais, 664kg at £1,300; Limousin, 594kg at £1,245; Limousin, 598kg at £1,230.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 502kg at £1,210 = 2.41p; Limousin, 562kg at £1,200 = 2.14p; Charolais, 652kg at £1,320 = 2.02p; Charolais, 634kg at £1,280 = 2.02p; Limousin 540kg at £1,045 = 1.94p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,100 = 2.24p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,205 = 2.21p; Simmental 602kg at £1,120 = 1.86p; Shorthorn, 568kg at £1,150 = 2.02p; Charolais, 586kg at £1,325 = 2.26p; Upperlands producer; Aberdeen Angus, 492kg at £1,025 = 2.08p; Aberdeen Angus,460kg at £940 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 600kg at £1175 = 1.96p; Aberdeen Angus, 516kg at £785 = 1.52p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 310kg at £655 = 2.11p; Charolais, 280kg at £620 = 2.21p; Charolais, 250kg at £585 = 2.34p; Charolais, 270kg at £630 = 2.33p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 468kg at £920 = 1.97p; Portglenone producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 400kg at £810 = 2.03p; Limousin, 626kg at £1,190 = 1.90p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 448kg at £845 = 1.89p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 372kg at £780 = 2.10p; Limousin, 298kg at £650 = 2.18p; Maghera producer; Belgian Blue, 460kg at £1,075 = 2.34p; Limousin, 600kg at £1,310 = 2.18p; Limousin, 414kg at £955 = 2.31p; Limousin, 420kg at £995 = 2.37p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 364kg at £730 = 2.01p.

Bullocks: Claudy producer; Limousin,594kg at £1,245 = 2.10p; Limousin, 534kg at £1,195 = 2.24p; Limousin, 556kg at £1,170 = 2.10p; Limousin, 524kg at £1,145 = 2.19p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 722kg at £1,400 = 1.94p; Simmental, 634kg at £1,195 = 1.88p; Charolais, 588kg at £1,050 = 1.79p; Limousin, 598kg at £1,230 = 2.06p; Aberdeen Angus, 582kg at £1,180 = 2.03p; Limousin, 580kg at £1,150 = 1.98p; Charolais, 664kg at £1,300 = 1.96p; Kilrea producer; Limousin, 410kg at £905 = 2.21p; Limousin, 406kg at £900 = 2.22p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 464kg at £985 = 2.12p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,175 = 2.47p; Limousin, 508kg at £1,155 = 2.27p; Limousin, 470kg at £1,225 = 2.61p; Limousin, 464kg at £1,180 = 2.54p; Limousin, 442kg at £1,150 = 2.60p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 344kg at £800 = 2.33p; Charolais, 342kg at £860 = 2.51p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 378kg at £720 = 1.90p; Limousin, 356kg at £660 = 1.85p; Charolais, 246kg at £640 = 2.60p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 436kg at £1,000 = 2.29p; Limousin, 440kg at £1,065 = 2.42p; Limousin, 404kg at £975 = 2.41p; Limousin, 526kg at £1,195 = 2.27p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 312kg at £820 = 2.63p; Limousin, 304kg at £730 = 2.40p; Limousin, 274kg at £700 = 2.55p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 360kg at £850 = 2.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 330kg at £590 = 1.79p; Simmental, 408kg at £670 = 1.64p; Simmental, 392kg at £775 = 1.98p; Simmental, 370kg at £640 = 1.73p; Charolais, 330kg at £795 = 2.41p.

Fat cows: Maghera producer; Charolais,714kg at £1,180 = 1.65p; Charolais, 348kg at £580 = 1.67p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 680kg at £1,120 = 1.65p; Holstein, 580kg at £650 = 1.12p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,145 = 2.07; Limousin, 664kg at £1,000 = 1.51p; Magherafelt producer; Holstein, 542kg at £320 = 0.59p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 550kg at £850 = 1.55p; Aberdeen Angus, 518kg at £640 = 1.24p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 632kg at £1,040 = 1.65p; Kilrea producer; Belgian Blue, 584kg at £925 = 1.58p; Belgian Blue, 590kg at £970 = 1.64p; Dungiven producer; Limousin, 538kg at £755 = 1.40p; Limousin, 488kg at £600 = 1.23p.

Sheep: Fat lambs to £139 for 25kg and fat ewes to £131.

Over 1,000 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 7th April 2018, with a super trade for all sorts presented.

Over 300 fat ewes were presented for sale, topping at £131, with many lots passing £120.

A big show of breeders reached £230 for three ewes with six lambs.

Fosters sold to £116 and pets to £25.

Almost 500 lambs were presented receiving a fantastic trade, topping at £139 for 20 lambs at 25kg, with many lots passing £130.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Upperlands producer; 20 lambs 25kg at £139 = 5.56p; Dungannon producer; 9 lambs 28.8kg at £137 = 4.76p; Magherafelt producer; 5 lambs 32kg at £135.50 = 4.23p; Bushmills producer; 15 lambs 26.8kg at £135.50 = 5.06p; Kilrea producer; 10 lambs 28.7kg at £134 = 4.67p; Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 26kg at £134 = 5.15p; Claudy producer; 2 lambs 24.5kg at £132 = 5.38p; Kilrea producer; 3 lambs 28.3kg at £132 = 4.66p; Ballymoney producer; 11 lambs 30kg at £132 = 4.40p; Kilrea producer; 8 lambs 25.6kg at £132.50 = 5.18p; Castledawson producer; 5 lambs 25.4kg at £131 = 5.16p; Swatragh producer; 3 lambs 25kg at £130 = 5.20p.

Middleweight lambs: Portglenone producer; 18 lambs 24kg at £128 = 5.33p; Claudy producer; 3 lambs 24kg at £122.50 = 5.10p; Ballymoney producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £120 = 5.22p; Maghera producer; 2 lambs 23.5kg at £119 = 5.06p; Portglenone producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £120 = 5.22p; Limavady producer; 2 lambs 23kg at £117 = 5.09p; Bellaghy producer; 5 lambs 22.4kg at £115 = 5.13p; Tobermore producer; 6 lambs 22kg at £114 = 5.18p; Bellaghy producer; 1 lamb 22kg at £110 = 5.00p; Kilrea producer; 5 lambs 22.4kg at £108 = 4.82p.

Store lambs: Ballymena producer; 3 lambs 20kg at £106 = 5.30p; Portglenone producer; 3 lambs 19kg at £102 = 5.37p; Ballymoney producer; 3 lambs 19.6kg at £104 = 5.31p; Antrim producer; 9 lambs 16kg at £85.50 = 5.34p; Swatragh producer; 3 lambs 18.3kg at £76.00 = 4.15p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Upperlands producer; 1 ewe at £131; Draperstown producer; 7 ewes at £129; Dunloy producer; 2 ewes at £125.

