Bullocks sell to £1,405 for 655k at Omagh Mart

Heavy snow vastly reduced numbers, with limited numbers in each section.

Bullocks

William Doherty, Strabane 655k, £1,405; 540k, £1,145; 600k, £1,270; 625k, £1,310, K Doherty, Strabane 615k, £1,295, N Melaugh, Strabane 425k, £970, H Crawford, Fintona 440k, £995; 495k, £1,000.

Heifers

William O’Neill, Donemana 445k, £1,030; 495k, £1,070; 415k, £975; 465k, £940; 455k, £970, Derrylin producer 495k, £1,035, G Monteith, Seskinore 520k, £1,040, O Anderson, Sixmilecross 670k, £1,305.

Fat cow

L McKeown, Augher 770k, £173; 720k, £149 and £147, William King, Drumquin 730k, £130.

Dropped calves

A McFarland, Omagh £345 and £315 Aberdeen Angus bulls, T Atcheson, Fyfin £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer; £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, E Connolly, Castlederg £325 Limousin bull, G Thompson, Kesh £320 Limousin bull, Foyle View Farms, Strabane £310 Belgian Blue bull; £260 Belgian Blue heifer.