Bullocks sell to £1,425 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another good trade prevailed throughout especially for quality lots.

Bullocks sold to £1,425 and £725 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,220 and £655 over £1.

Bullock prices: J B and A McLaughlin, Claudy £700kgs, £1,425 and £1,405, 740kgs, £1,390, 650kgs, £1,300, 630kgs, £1,290. D McKinley, Grange 605kgs, £1,230, 550kgs, £1,140, 525kgs, £1,065, 510kgs, £950. J Reid, Newtownstewart 360kgs, £820, 330kgs, £735, 320kgs, £720. G Hamilton, Castlederg 450kgs, £870.

Heifer prices: R Scott Newtownstewart 570kgs, £1,220, 510kgs, £1,165, 525kgs, £1,100, 550kgs, £995 and £900. J E Mullan, Claudy 555kgs, £1,090, 500kgs, £920. A Reid, Castlederg 430kgs, £900. T Fyffe, Archill 495kgs, £850.

Sheep prices: A limited number of hoggets on offer sold as follows.

A Dickson 24.9kgs, £98.50; C Gallagher 25kgs, £95; 22.7kgs, £88.50; S Allison 24.5kgs, £94.50; C Catterson 24.85kgs, £86.