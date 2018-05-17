Bullocks sell to £1,435 for 680kg at Lisahally Mart

A firm trade on Wednesday with bullocks selling to £1,435 for 680kg, heifers sold to £1,095 for 560kg and fat cows sold to £1,640 for 810kg.

BULLOCKS: Victor Craig £1,435/680kg, £1,195/610kg, £1,160/590kg, James McCracken £1,225/560kg, £1,195/610kg, James McCracken £1,150/490kg, Seamus McKeever £1,150/620kg, £1,140/600kg, Victor Craig £1,095/550kg, £1,060/550kg, James McCracken £1,045/450kg, £1,025/420kg, J and H Foster £1,000/510kg, £995/500kg, £975/480kg, £970/470kg, £965/500kg, £930/460kg, £925/470kg, £920/480kg, £895/450kg, £870/450kg, £860/450kg, £855/430kg, £840/440kg, £835/430kg, James McCracken £960/450kg, Terence Milligan £900/470kg, £870/390kg and Owen McDevitt £880/420kg.

HEIFERS: Victor Craig £1,095/560kg, £985/510kg, £875/490kg, James O’Hagan £880/400kg, £860/380kg, £840/370kg, £780/360kg, £770/340kg, £760/330kg, £725/360kg, £690/300kg, S Kane £725/300kg, £720/300kg, L Kelly £860/380kg, £840/380kg, £820/380kg, £800/340kg, D Lynch £820/360kg, £790/310kg, £780/300kg, Owen McDevitt £700/330kg and Samuel Miller £665/300kg.

FAT COWS: Frank McConalogue £1,640/810kg, S Lynch £1,248/710kg, Nigel Stevenson £1,138/730kg, William Barclay £954/530kg, J and H Foster £834.90/690kg, £793.50/690kg, Brendan Deery £793/610kg, Terence McCracken £790/600kg, £750.40/560kg, William Barclay £716.80/560kg and Samuel Miller £638.40/480kg, £552/480kg.

A steady trade for fat lambs reaching £128/24kg, fat ewes £128 and ewes and lambs £200.

FAT LAMBS: Andrew Olphert £128/24kg, Sturart Caskie £125/25kg, Harry Devenney £124/25kg, W McConway £121/23kg, Aidan McLaughlin £120/23kg, Noel McDaid £119/22kg, John McArdle £118/28kg, N Mitchell £118/22kg, Karen Monteith £118/28kg, Gilliam Clarence £117/23kg, John Cuthbert £117/25kg, N Mitchell 116/27kg, John Brolly £116/27kg, Sean McSwiggan £116/25kg, Mervyn Whiteside £115.50/23kg, R Lowry £115/26g, John Grant £115/23kg, Jim Blair £113.50/22kg, Harold Barbour £110.50/21kg, G and C Kelly £110/22kg, Jennifer Smyth £110, Sean McSwiggan £108/21kg, John McArdle £107.50/23kg and Barclay Todd £107/21kg.

FAT LAMBS: S Bryson £128, £126, W McConway £117, Jennifer Smyth £110, Liam Bryson £90, Chris Gourney £90, J Smyth £90, S Martin £86, Gillian Clarence £86, S Moore £86, B McShane £84, Richard Fulton £83, Andrew Olphert £82, John Brolly £80.50 and Owen McDevitt £78.

EWES & LAMBS: C Moran £200, C Moran £178, John Murphy £168, A and C Bradley £165, ££165, Fergus Cooke £150, £131, Martin Clerkin £150, John Murphy £140 and Fergus Cooke £120.