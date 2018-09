Bullocks sell to £1,440 for 650kg at Lisahally Mart

A strong trade on Wednesday with bullocks selling to £1,440/650kg and heifers £1,300/670kg.

BULLOCKS

Gary Miller £1,440/650kg, £1,345/640kg, £1,305/603kg, £1,260/610kg, £1,170/580kg, W McConway £1,230/540kg, £1,175/550kg, James O’Connor £930/390kg, £905/380kg, £840/390kg, Lewis O’Hara £900/490kg, £845/480kg, £805/460kg, £790/440kg, £765/410kg, John McConnell £895/510kg, £770/410kg, £600/440kg, £580/270kg, Joseph McElhatton £775/390kg, £625/310kg, S Gormley £775/420kg, £765/400kg, £740/430kg, £685/420kg and Lewis O’Hara £760/450kg.

HEIFERS

Michael McCanny £1,300/670kg, £1,255/640kg, £1225/£1,200/620kg, £1,175/630kg, G Gormley £995/450kg, Joseph McNulty £965/460kg, Lionel Barr £950/480kg, £850/450kg, W McConway £900/420kg, £800/330kg, William Bond £875/450kg, G Gormley £800/440kg, £795/420kg, £780/430kg, £765/420kg, £715/410kg, Patrick Lagan £800/450kg, Philip McDermott £795/380kg, £780/380kg, £755/370kg, William Bond £790/400kg, £780/330kg, £775/410kg, £755/370kg, £750/430kg, £710/430kg, James O’Connor £730/400kg, Patrick Lagan £720/430kg and L Barr £705/370kg.

A large entry of sheep on Tuesday with lambs selling to £91.20/25kg, store lambs £74.50 and fat ewes.

FAT LAMBS

John McWilliams £91.20/25kg, Alaistair Glenn £88.20/27kg, M Mullan £86/22kg, M and P Rosborough £84.80/24kg, James McClelland £84.80/24kg, S Mark £84/22kg, £83/23kg, Alwyn Fleming £81/23kg, Robert Rutledge £80.50/23kg, James Gould £80.50/23kg, D Walker £80.50/24kg, S Mark £80.20/23kg, Patrick O’Connor £80/23kg, H McCollum £80/23kg, John Patton £79.80/22kg, C George £79.50/23kg, Herbert Dixon £79.50/22kg, M Mullan £78/23kg, Terence McCracken £75/22kg and John McArdle £74.80/22kg.

STORE LAMB

A McLaughlin £74.50/20kg, Craig Hamilton £74, D C Young £73, William Knobbs £73, £70, Robert Thompson £72, Herbert Dixon £66, C Dalton £63, A McClements £61.50, A Wallace £60.50 and C Patton £60.

FAT EWES

Alan Hawkes £94, Alastair Buchanan £90, £90, Alwyn McFarland £82, £82, £80, Scott Cunningham £82, John McClelland £80, Alastair Buchanan £80, R Killen £76.50, David Crockett £74, Terence McCracken £73 and Kenneth Johnston £71.

BREEDING HOGGETS

George Haslett £142, £142, £136, £130, £130, £130, £128, £126, £126, John Connell £137, £135, £129, £128, Clive Connell £127, £121, £120, £120, Hnery Colgan £120, £120 and Lee Sharkey £120.

BREEDING RAMS

Richard Olphert 250g and Patrick Murphy 230g, 125g.