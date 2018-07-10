Bullocks sell to £1,445 at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller holiday entry of cattle sold to a strong demand with bulls and bullocks selling to £1,445 and £750 over £1.

Bullock and bull prices: B Dooher, Donemana 765kgs, £1,445. J McConnell, Plumbridge 660kgs, £1,410, 650kgs, £1,315 and £1,270, 680kgs, £1,300, 525kgs, £1,065. I N Kee, Douglas Bridge 750kgs, £1,430 and £1,260, 800kgs, £1,400, 700kgs, £1,335, 655kgs, £1,285, 670kgs, £1,350, 660kgs, £1,410. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 555kgs, £1,225, 580kgs, £1,215, 565kgs, £1,215, 485kgs, £1,020, 480kgs, £1,045. B J McElhinney, Claudy 570kgs, £1,180 and £1,140, J Lowry, Bready 510kgs, £1,045, 450kgs, £985, 485kgs, £975. J Donaghy, Ederney 320kgs, £649, 280kgs, £630.

Sheep sale: A Castlederg farmer 25.5kgs, £93.20; R Pollock 23.5 kgs, £91.00; R L Sterritt 25.2kgs, £91; C Muldoon 24.2kgs, £90; K McCullagh 25.2kgs, £90; R Scott 23.1kgs, £89; D Monteith 23.4kgs, £88; T Robb 22.7kgs, £85.50; P Doherty 21.75kgs, £83; R J Lecky 22.90kgs, £83; S Allen 22.5kgs, £83.50; A Condy 22.1kgs, £81 and K McCullagh 21.7kgs, £80.50.

Fat ewes sold up to £90.