Bullocks sell to £1,450 at Omagh Mart

A full yard of livestock met keener demand with buyers encouraged by the rise in beef prices.

Bullocks: J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 500k, £1,165; 535k, £1,140, Ray Elkin, Omagh 540k, £1,215; 565k, £1,265 and £1,245; 570k, £1,200, Joe Barrett, Tattysallagh 640k, £1,420; 575k, £1,250; 590k, £1,250, J Sayers, Donemana 650k, £1,435; 670k, £1,455; 625k, £1,315, E Donaghy, Mountfield 650k, £1,405; 550k, £1,140; 540k, £1,100, P Martin, Fintona 670k, £1,450; 640k, £1,340; 655k, £1,340, R T Sproule, Strabane 565k, £1,215; 650k, £1,360; 575k, £1,175, B Connolly, Trillick 605k, £1,285, S Jones, Gortaclare 640k, £1,350, M Armstrong, Dromore 510k, £1,055; 415k, £855, J Cunningham, Killaloo 540k, £1,120; 535k, £1,100; 570k, £1,170, Patrick Daly, Carrickmore 440k, £1,050; 465k, £965; 390k, £865, Co Armagh producer 455k, £1,040; 410k, £945 and £940, N Daly, Omagh 440k, £995, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 415k, £925; 420k, £870; 460k, £1,000; 400k, £945, John Gallagher, Omagh 370k, £1,000; 375k, £980; 400k, £980, B Coyle, Mullaslin 350k, £825; 340k, £800, R Thompson, Kesh 325k, £730, A McCarney, Fintona 365k, £820; 330k, £740 and K Meenan, Greencastle 340k, £710.

Heifers: A Crawford, Beragh 630k, £1,375; 560k, £1,200; 535k, £1,160, J C Norris, Omagh 555k, £1,270, P Devine, Newtownstewart 565k, £1,240; 585k, £1,200, Ian Hamilton, Castlederg 600k £1310; 545k £1120; 480k £1030, Patk. Dolan, Castlederg 520k, £1,100; 550k, £1,140; 540k, £1,110, J J Gallen, Castlederg 515k, £1,090 and £1,050; 475k, £1,045, Donaghanie Enterprises 440k, £1,100; 470k, £1,125; 495k, £1,060, J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 550k, £1,120, L McFarland, Mountjoy 515k, £1,025; 465k, £935, R Thompson, Kesh 500k, £1,000, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 410k, £960, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 410k, £960; 380k, £885, S Carron, Ederney 445k, £965; 375k, £860, C Coyle, Douglas Bridge 365k, £880; 435k, £920; 425k, £890, Patrick Daly, Carrickmore 405k, £840; 390k, £810, J Harvey, Castlederg 415k, £845 and J Gallagher, Omagh 320k, £775; 345k, £750.

Fat cows: Ryan McCullagh, Greencastle 760k, £191, G McNabb, Drumquin 570k, £170, J McCrossan, Drumquin 490k, £169, B McKenna, Newtownstewart 580k, £169, F Smyth, Dromore 700k, £162, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 760k, £156, K Walsh, Waterside 730k, £149, P Fox, Creggan 550k, £145 and K Lynch, Castlederg 650k, £142.

Friesian cows: S Patterson, Fecarry 580k, £143, R Nethery, Omagh 680k, £135, D Alexander, Omagh 490k, £130, J S Pinkerton, Newtownstewart 680k, £120, A McKelvey, Newtownstewart 660k, £119, N Kee, Trillick 770k, £116, B Walker, Omagh 560k, £111, E Hughes, Dromore 690k, £108 and C Dixon, Sixmilecross 680k, £106.

Dropped calves: P McGrath, Drumquin £445 Simmental bull; £420 Simmental heifer, K McKenna, Eskra £435 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Warnock, Trillick £395 Limousin bull, J Maguire, Trillick £385 Limousin bull, K Lynch, Castlederg £380 and £370 Charolais heifers, J M Kinnear, Irvinestown £350 Belgian Blue bull, P Hollywood, Greencastle £320 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer and N Irwin, Enniskillen £315 Limousin heifer.

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1,500 paid to F Breen, Drumquin while dairy cows topped at £1,580 for an in-calf second calver.