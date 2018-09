Bullocks sell to £1,475 at Lisahally Mart

A large show of cattle on Wednesday sold a very strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,475 for 760kg and heifers sold to £1,400 for 700kg.

BULLOCKS

Donald Sayers £1,475/760kg, Gary Miller £1,455/730kg, £1,400/670kg, £1,400/730kg, £1,320/660kg, £1,270/620kg, Donald Sayers £1,300/680kg, John McMonagle £1,250/600kg, £1,160/530kg, £1,095/500kg, £1,050/560kg, David Snodgrass £1,245/500kg, £1,190/520kg, £1,045/500kg, £995/470kg, George Hamilton £1,175/570kg, £1,110/540kg, J Snodgrass £980/480kg, Mervyn Towney £970/470kg, £930/450kg, £885/440kg, £870/380kg, £870/450kg, D C Young £1200/650kg, £1050/570kg, Mark Curry £900/400kg, David Snodgrass £895/440kg, John McMonagle £965/510kg, J Snodgrass £885/390kg, Robert Love £885/450kg, £885/450kg, £880/480kg, £860/460kg, £850/400kg and Samuel Miller £880/340kg.

HEIFERS

Donald Sayers £1,400/700kg, Samuel Thompson £1,245/550kg, £1,195/510kg, £1,175/540kg, £1,165/510kg, £1,155/540kg, £1,140/490kg, D C Young £1,190/600kg, George Hamilton £1,125/560kg, Gordan Logan £1,100/490kg, £1,100/500kg, £1,090/510kg, £1,060/490kg, Eri Christie £1,090/590kg, £1,055/560kg, £1,025/570kg, Andrew Stewart £1,060/480kg, H Nicholl £1060/510kg, Robin Cassidy £1045/590kg, G Christie £1035/520kg, Gordan Logan £1,030/450kg, Samuel Thompson £1,030/500kg, John Thompson £1,020/530kg, £1,020/540kg, J Sayers £1,010/540kg, Robin Cassidy £1,000, G Christie £995/520kg, £980/450kg, £955/500kg, George Hamilton £985/520kg,£955/470kg, Andrew Stewart £960/480kg, John McMonagle £955/480kg.

Fat lambs sell to £95 on Tuesday.

Another packed yard of stock.

Prices as follows

FAT LAMBS

Jason McClelland £95/32kg, M and C Duffy £89.50/32kg, John Logue £86/26kg, Reid Clarke £86/25kg, F Gormley £85.50/25kg, Gerard McIvor £85/26kg, S Martin £85/25kg, £84.20/25kg, Robert Quigley £84.20/23kg, R Reilly £84.20/24kg, A Lynch £84/24kg, John Watson £83.80/22kg, William Allen £82.80/24kg,John Gilfillan £82.50/25kg, Declan McGuiness £82.20/24kg, S Devine £81.80/24kg, David Walsh £81.50/24kg, J J Dalton £81/24kg, David Crockett £80.80/23kg, Alwyn Fleming £80.50/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £80/24kg, Olsen Allen £80/23kg, John Dodds £80/24kg, S Johnston £80/24kg, Robert Rutledge £80/22kg, Michael McAneney £80/23kg and Scott Cunningham £80/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Kelly Farms £79, S Moore £79, £77, D Kelly 77.80, J Carten £77, Alan Hogg £77, Daniel O’Neill £76, William Duncan £76, Gerard Doherty £75 and Arnold Riley £74.50.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Tynan Roulston £134, £132, £131, £128, £128, £120, John M Connell £132, Robert Houston £130, £122, John Gault £122, £112 and Robert Tinney £118, £118, £112.

FAT EWES

W and D Devine £90, Robert Rutledge £85, John Logue £85, William Irwin and Son £5, Wilfred Purcell £84, James Proctor £84, John Gilfillan £84, J Proctor £82, Robert Rutledge £81, David Smyth £80, J Carton £80, W Devine £78 and Stuart Caskie £75.