Bullocks sell to £1,475 for 710k at Omagh Mart

Less cattle in offer this week with prices remaining on an even keel.

Bullocks

G Clarke, Sixmilecross 710k, £1,475; 695k, £1,465; 690k, £1,420; 635k, £1,280, E A Elliot, Drumlegagh 545k, £1,195; 570k, £1,200; 650k, £1,370; 560k, £1,165, G McCrossan, Leglands 515k, £1,070; 540k, £1,100; 565k, £1,140, McConnell Brothers, Gortin 680k, £1,395; 630k, £1,255, A McFarland, Clanabogan 615k, £1,250; 590k, £1,200, D Gallagher, Mountfield 410k, £950; 380k, £930; 345k, £855, P Maguire, Tempo 500k, £1,115; 460k, £975, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 480k, £1,055; 475k, £1,030.

Heifers

L Ruddy, Strabane 645k, £1,340; 555k, £1,120, B Doherty, Lack 520k, £1,080, A McFarland, Clanabogan 520k, £1,080, B Campbell, Donemana 570k, £1,160; 600k, £1,210, D McFarland, Bencarn 640k, £1,300; 680k, £1,320; 485k, £1,060, Beragh farmer 405k, £890, P Conway, Loughmacrory 410k, £875; 500k, £1,000, F Cassidy, Drumquin 440k, £890, Peter Fox, Carrickmore 380k, £820, B and J O’kane, Drumquin 440k, £880.

Fat cows

A Patterson, Newtownstewart 670k, £188, M McCrossan, Seskinore 600k, £187, M McFadden, Strabane 570k, £182, L Ruddy, Strabane 660k, £176; 610k, £162, Loan Partners, Kesh 520k, £168; 610k, £163; 720k, £158, J S Aiken, Omagh 620k, £167, Artigarvan farmer 690k, £163, William Johnston, Lack 630k, £158.

Fat bulls

E McFarland, Newtownstewart 870k, £162, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 1,060k, £141, D Jefferson, Sixmilecross 980k, £139.

Dropped calves

J A Morris, Newtownstewart £395 Charolais bull, L Logue Dromore £390 Belgian Blue bull; £300 Limousin bull, N Gibson, Beragh £390 Aberdeen Angus heifer, R Monteith, Fecarry £390 Belgian Blue bull, E Connolly, Castlederg £355 Limousin bull, J Edgar, Clanabogan £350 Saler bull, R S Crawford, Fintona £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, W J Hamilton, Castlederg £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, T Donaghy, Artigarvan £280 Hereford bull.

Sale of wintered suckled calves: Over 500 calves on offer, with bullock claves topping at £1,150 for 410kgs and heifers at £1,070 for 450kgs.

Bull/bullock calves

P Carland, Mountfield 410k, £1,150, N McIllwaine, Plumbridge 405k, £1,080, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 420k, £1,100; 490k, £1,190; 370k, £990, M Moore, Kesh 405k, £1,010; 325k, £875; 365k, £945, A Meenan, Fecarry 415k, £1,015, B Moss, Scraghey 440k, £1,065; 315k, £840, J G Kelly, Strabane 430k, £1,015; 360k, £910, J P McBride, Plumbridge 495k, £1,140; 385k, £1,070; 380k, £1,040, Peter O’Neill, Drumlea 330k, £950; 340k, £900; 365k, £950; 340k, £890; 260k, £820, O Robb, Castlederg 375k, £1,035, M McCoy, Dromore 300k, £810; 330k, £820; 305k, £800, P Horisk, Errigal 380k, £980, D Gallagher, Ederney 385k, £985, F Trainor, Coa 350k, £880, Kevin O’Neill, Dromore 360k, £900; 355k, £890, N Laughlin, Gortin 325k, £825, E McGirr, Ballygawley 340k, £855, F O’Neill, Aghaloo 200k, £620; 220k, £665; 250k, £730, B Carolan, Castlederg 510k, £1,040; 505k, £1,030, M Bradley, Greencastle 300k, £740, C T McNabb, Drumquin 310k, £770; 315k, £720.

Heifer calves

William Stronge, Ederney 450k, £1,070; 420k, £970, M McKenna, Trillick 425k, £975; 335k, £765, K O’Neill, Dromore 435k, £995; 410k, £920; 430k, £930; 425k, £910, F Campbell, Ballygawley 415k, £935, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 430k, £940; 350k, £860, E Tracey, Mountfield 405k, £885; 435k, £895, N McCauley, Urney 425k, £900; 410k, £865, Peter O’Neill, Drumlea 350k, £955, P Gormley, Drumquin 305k, £775; 360k, £845, S Graham, Kesh 310k, £775, B Moss, Scraghey 310k, £760, J B Daly, Creggan 395k, £945, A Teague, Dromore 365k, £870, D Gallagher, Mountfield 345k, £870, N Graham, Kesh 360k, £825; 345k, £780, F O’Neill, Golan 255k, £770, D McCanny, Dooish 240k, £660 (2); 300k, £680 (3), C Donnelly, Pomeroy 270k, £710, M Clarke, Greencastle 275k, £690; 285k, £690, S Buchannon, Drumquin 345k, £785.