Bullocks sell to £1,480 at Newtownstewart Mart

Once again a full yard of cattle sold to a super trade with heifers selling to £1,455 and £835 over weight while bullocks sold to £1,480 and £790 over weight.

Fat cows: G Lecky, Castlederg 675kgs, £163; D Baxter, Crowhill 710kgs, £160, 655kgs, £142, 680kgs, £128. R Allison, Killymore 555kgs, £157. S Kee, Douglas Bridge 605kgs, £159. P Gormley, Donemana 585kgs, £147, 475kgs, £153. A Ferguson, Lislea 735kgs, £152 and N McGillion, Gortin 550kgs, £145.

Bullock prices: Maurice Thompson, Ardmore 600kgs, £1,390, 690kgs, £1,460, 625kgs, £1,300, 570kgs, £1,210. G S Farm Ltd, Strabane 710kgs, £1,480 and £1,465, 680kgs, £1,375, 610kgs, £1,300. D J Baxter, Crowhill 600kgs, £1,280, 550kgs, £1,275, 585kgs, £1,180; K McMullin, Gortin 600kgs, £1,220, 540kgs, £1,120, 500kgs, £1,050; Pat McNulty, Greencastle 490kgs, £1,165, £1,120 and £1,060, 500kgs, £1,120; 470kgs, £1,095, 410kgs, £1,000, 430kgs, £960 440kgs, £1,010, 395kgs, £940, 430kgs, £970; R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 550kgs, £1,185, 650kgs, £1,085 and £1,075, 520kgs £1,090, a local farmer 685kgs, £1,315; P Devine, Strawhill 450kgs, £1,005, 455kgs, £990 and £985; C McElchare, Castlederg 580kgs, £1,020; G Lecky, Castlederg 450kgs, £965; A O'Carolan, Castlederg 480kgs, £955, 410kgs, £905, 390kgs, £860 and £850; R Sproule, Castlederg 360kgs, £970, 350kgs, £930, 370kgs, £890, 320kgs, £830. T Young, Castlederg 525kgs, £995. T McNeill, Strabane 435kgs, £900. P McCloskey, Feeney 345kgs, £875, 400kgs, £880, 445kgs, £870 and G McDonnell, Strabane 490kgs, £990, 480kgs, £970.

Heifer prices: D J Baxter, Crowhill 620kgs, £1,455, 555kgs, £1,130, 520kgs, £1,095, 565kgs, £1,090; Pat McNulty, Greencastle 510kgs, £1,160, 500kgs, £1,150, 450kgs, £1,090, 480kgs, £1,095, 440kgs, £1,045 and £1,030, 430kgs, £1,020. A local farmer 610kgs, £1,130; R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 475kgs, £1,040; R Millar, Grange 455kgs, £950 and D C Millar, Douglas Bridge 460kgs, £920, 435kgs, £880.

Sheep sale: Spring lambs - R Daly 26.5kgs, £135; R Scott 20.9kgs, £121.50; A Condy 20kgs, £119.

Hoggets sold up to £130.

Fat ewes: C Muldoon £128; C Long £130; F McKenna £124 and £96; A Gortin farmer £120; An Omagh farmer £126 and £82; H Stewart £116; Rufus McFarland £115; D Hill £118; I McKelvey £120; a Castlederg farmer £118; R Daly £111 and R Pinkerton £110.