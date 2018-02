Bullocks sell to £1,480 for 700k at Omagh Mart

A sizeable entry of over 300 beef and store cattle sold firmly, with quality medium-weights in most demand.

Plainer sorts, especially with Holstein influence, were not as keen.

Bullocks

G Doyle, Cookstown 700k, £1,480, Roy Emerson, Clabby 650k, £1,415, J Woods, Lack 645k, £1,400; 705k, £1,445, B Kelly, Loughmacrory 640k, £1,350, C O’Hagan, Eskra 680k, £1,430; 735k, £1,465, S Jones, Gortaclare 645k, £1,330, J Saunderson, Killen 525k, £1,085; 430k, £1,050; 405k, £905, A McCusker, Omagh 510k, £1,140, M McCoy, Dromore 510k, £1,095, T McKenna, Beragh 615k, £1,265, William Irvine, Ederney 580k, £1,180, T McKinley, Omagh 515k, £1,050; 520k, £1,050, A Brown, Urney 660k, £1,335, P McDermott, Greencastle 510k, £1,090, R Gilmore, Dromore 415k, £1,020, J and T Meenagh, Carrickmore 440k, £1,005; 385k, £945; 320k, £770, Jas Moore, Kesh 430k, £970; 450k, £970; 370k, £835, D McAleer, Mountfield 450k, £995, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 480k, £1,065; 465k, £1,000, Bert Jones, Ederney 440k, £960; 430k, £930; 440k, £920; 380k, £820, Jas Devlin, Omagh 470k, £1,040, L Alexander, Corlea 390k, £990, C T McNabb, Drumquin 385k, £870, Ed O’Hagan, Drumlea 275k, £670; 270k, £655, S Atcheson, Victoria Bridge 295k, £700; 280k, £650.

Heifers

Peter Slevin, Clogher 580k, £1,255; 595k, £1,230; 625k, £1,275, Ian Hamilton, Castlederg 525k, £1,135; 520k, £1,070; 480k, £1,045, D McFarland, Sixmilecross 560k, £1,185; 615k, £1,285, K Brannigan, Dungannon 515k, £1,080; 550k, £1,140; 505k, £1,040; 550k, £1,125, S McCusker, Dromore 540k, £1,130; 580k, £1,170, S Doherty, Killeter 505k, £1,050, M Hegarty, Drumquin 560k, £1,160; 455k, £1,000, R J Harpur, Drumquin 525k, £1,060 D Wilson, Beragh 535k, £1,080, S McGinn, Trillick 575k, £1,160, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 430k, £1,040; 435k, £1,025; 415k, £900, D Kerr, Seskinore 475k, £1,085, Patrick Dolan, Castlederg 460k, £1,000, W Nixon, Donemana 485k, £1,035; 470k, £995, S Murray, Trillick 455k, £965; 400k, £845, L Alexander, Corlea 400k, £910; 390k, £815, M Dolan, Castlederg 485k, £1,075.

Fat cows

M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 580k, £206, C Bogle, Castlederg 550k, £185, J Robinson, Donemana 710k, £181, P Hughes, Loughmacrory 780k, £180; 790k, £172, Artigarvan producer 630k, £176, G Devenney, Dromore 690k, £174, J Callion, Dromore 950k, £173; 730k, £167, G Kirk, Drumlea 630k, £166, F Rafferty, Carrickmore 590k, £161, W Stronge, Ederney 710k, £160, Ed Stevenson, Kesh 660k, £153; 750k, £144; 670k, £137; 790k, £136.

Dropped calves

Ed Stevenson, Kesh £400 Fleckvieh bull, William Morris, Greencastle £395 Belgian Blue bull, E Davis, Dromore £375 Belgian Blue bull; £310 Belgian Blue heifer, Des Scott, Omagh £360 Belgian Blue bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £355 Belgian Blue bull, John McCrea, Donemana £355; £350; £345 and £340 Charolais bulls; £305; £300 and £295 Charolais heifers, D Longwell, Omagh £345 Belgian Blue heifer, S Patterson, Fecarry £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, S McSorley, Beragh £310 Hereford bull, P J O’Kane, Omagh £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Beattie, Fintona £300 Simmental bull, K Warnock, Trillick £280; Limousin heifer.