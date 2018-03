Bullocks sell to £1,490 at Lisahally Mart

A full yard of stock on Wednesday with bullocks selling to £1,490 for 730kg and heifers £1,055 for 560kg.

BULLOCKS

Donald Sayers £1,490/730kg, £1,425/660kg, £1,300/610kg, £1,255/600kg, C McManus £1,270/690kg, £1,035/540kg, Jonathan Cairns £1,160/610kg, £1,140/600kg, £960/550kg, £905/540kg,Alan Boyd £1,055/560kg, Thomas Henderson £1,000/470kg, W and R Boyd £960/480kg, £935/580kg, £865/450kg, £720/430kg, £710/400kg, £700/390kg, £700/330kg, £685/350kg, £670/380kg, £650/320kg, £640/310kg, William Bond £810/460kg, £790/510kg, Gerard Doherty £810/410kg and Raymond Nutt £560/230kg, £495/240kg, £460/190kg, £445/170kg, £430/190kg.

HEIFERS

Donald Sayers £1,055/560kg, Donald Sayers £1,320/670kg, Mervyn McCombe £1,280/610kg, Thomas Henderson £1,175/560kg, Alaistair Glenn £1,085/550kg, S McCombe £1,070/490kg, £1,070/490kg, £1,070/490kg, £1,065/460kg, £1000/490kg, £990/510kg, £910/450kg, £900/460kg, £900/460kg, Wilbert McNeill £1,045/550kg, Jonathan Cairns £1,025/580kg, £975/490kg, David Devenney £1,000/500kg, £900/440kg, £875/490kg, Alaistair Glenn £930/520kg, £900/480kg and C McManus £920/540kg.

Another exceptional sale on Tuesday with fat lambs selling to £118, store lambs to £91 and fat ewes to £119.

FAT LAMBS

M Kelly £118/28kg, Jenny Maxwell £118/29kg, Michael O'Hara £115.50/24kg, Brian O'Neill £115.50/25kg, David Walsh £114/26kg, £114/23kg, D Martin £114/23kg, John Mark £111.50/26kg, John Cuthbert £110/25kg, Alan McMurray £109.50/24kg, Alan McFarland £109/24kg, Henry Reilly £109/24kg, S Martin £108/24kg, John McDevitt £105/24kg, John Grant £104.50/25kg, Owen McDevitt £101/30kg, John Cuthbert £101 and D Walker £100.50/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Scott Cunningham £91 and Herbert Dixon £80.

FAT EWES

C McCrudden £119, Andrew Olphert £118, £116, H Jeffers £117, C Daly £109, £107, £102, F Daly £101, Norris McCracken £100, C Martin £97, S Lynch £90, £89, P Rafferty £90, C McCrudden £90, John McDevitt £84, Owen McDevitte £84 and Camish Farms £82, £74.