Bullocks sell to £1,560 for 695k at Omagh Mart

320 beef and store cattle presented for sale, sold keenly in all divisions, with an overall average of 209 pence per kilo.

Bullocks

W L Wilson, Corlea 695k, £1,560; 605k, £1,375, T Phillips, Ederney 605k, £1.365, D Wade, Ballymagroarty 615k, £1,355; 630k, £1,320, S McCanny, Clanabogan 660k, £1,435; 605k, £1,250, B McCanny, Drumlish 535k, £1,155; 700k, £1,485, T McNeill, Ballymagorry 610k, £1,330; 580k, £1,245, D Dixon, Bready 500k, £1,125; 545k, £1,170; 600k, £1,280; 490k, £1,050, Co Down producer 500k, £1,130; 435k, £1,025; 485k, £1,135; 500k, £1,125, D Kerr, Seskinore 500k, £1,120; 525k, £1,120; 575k, £1,240; 460k, £1,035, D R Finlay, Castlederg 630k, £1,355, J Anderson, Sixmilecross 560k, £1,190, Dreenan Estates, Beragh 580k, £1,235, H Henry, Fintona 610k, £1,280, Pat McCrystal, Mullaslin 405k, £995; 360k, £930, A G Armstrong, Dromore 475k, £1,105; 480k, £1,075; 475k, £1,050, Gortaclare breeder 420k, £950; 460k, £1,025, B. Kelly, Gortin, 410k £925; 310k £795, E. B. McCullagh, Plumbridge 360k, £960; 375k, £965; 355k, £870, J S Robinson, Newtownstewart 380k, £835, W E Clarke, Newtownstewart 250k, £615; 260k, £625 and A Knight, Irvinestown 300k, £720.

Heifers

M McCanny, Sion Mills, 585k, £1,345; 565k, £1,220; 620k, £1,300, M McCrossan, Seskinore 620k, £1,315; 640k, £1,340, B McCanny, Drumlish 560k, £1,180, P McDermott, Mountfield 520k, £1,090, H McDonnell, Dromore 655k, £1,360; 605k, £1,255; 520k, £1,060, M O’Hagan, Creggan 590k, £1,225, S Jones, Gortaclare 580k, £1,170, D Colton, Dromore 445k, £1,040; 405k, £870; 445k, £900, A McCormack, Mountjoy 470k, £1,050, N Armstrong, Lack 440k, £960; 345k, £805, R Weir, Lack 500k, £1,075 and £1,030, Thomas Teague, Trillick 460k, £980; 470k, £980, Paul Lusby, Ardmore 470k, £1,000, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 360k, £910, P and K Tracey, Creggan 335k, £800; 270k, £695, F Gallen, Castlederg 305k, £685 and A Knight, Irvinestown 315k, £725.

Fat cows

M McCullagh, Cranagh 520k, £199, J Sloan, Irvinestown 580k, £193, F Gallen, Castlederg 630k, £184, C F Allen, Fyfin 640k, £178; 600k, £164, P McMenamin, Loughmacrory 570k, £174, W Tait, Lislap 590k, £174; 610k, £166, A Hall, Donemana 950k, £170 and M Walker, Corlea 910k, £162.

Friesian cows

P Armstrong, Kesh 700k, £130; 630k, £127, William Henderson, Trillick 760k, £127; 640k, £121, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 520k, £126; 800k, £120, A Roulston, Dromore 640k, £125, L McCarney, Seskinore 540k, £125, S McFarland, Sion Mills, 630k, £123, A Crumley, Strabane 710k, £123, R Smyth, Drumquin 700k, £122; 700k, £117 and S Porter, Kilclean 550k, £120.

Dropped calves

R Graham, Trillick £370 Belgian Blue bull, A Stevenson, Sion Mills, £365 and £330 Limousin bulls, P T Loughran, Dunamore £355 Limousin bull, R Hogg, Ballinamallard £325 Limousin bull; £320 Belgian Blue bull, William Gamble, Donemana £335 Belgian Blue heifer; £330 Limousin heifer, R Smyth, Drumquin £315 Belgian Blue bull; £290 Belgian Blue heifer, R Fraser, Kesh £300 Simmental bull and J Edgar, Clanabogan £300 Saler heifer and £290 Saler bull.

Weanlings

David Irvine, Lack £800 Limousin bull; £680 Limousin heifer, A McQuaid, Dromore £715 and £700 Charolais heifers, R Tait, Newtownstewart £680 Simmental bull and R W Loane, Kesh £685 Limousin heifer and £670 Limousin bull.