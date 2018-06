Bullocks sell to £1,575 for 760k at Omagh Mart

Harvest weather reduced numbers with trade little changed.

Bullocks

H McNicholl, Greysteel 760k, £1,575, M McCanny, Sion Mills 580k, £1,335; 685k, £1,490; 630k, £1,340; 625k, £1,300, C Allen, Fyfin 510k, £1,170; 580k, £1,220, N Armstrong, Lack 505k, £1,100, D Kerr, Seskinore 540k, £1,165; 455k, £1,065; 430k, £995; 405k, £980; 445k, £1,020, S Patterson, Fecarry 700k, £1,415, P Conway, Loughmacrory 470k, £1,050; 420k, £930; 350k, £865, S Mullin, Brackey 445k, £990; 305k, £865; 325k, £890, M Devine, Artigarvan 455k, £995, A McMullan, Castlederg 335k, £800, K Harpur, Castlederg 365k, £870, A Maguire, Newtownstewart 340k, £770 and M Edwards, Castlederg 400k, £875.

Heifers

S Kelly, Carrickmore 530k, £1,150; 540k, £1,160, S McCartney, Ballinamallard 525k, £1,130; 515k, £1,070; 535k, £1,095, B Coyle, Mullaslin 520k, £1,090, M Mimnagh, Tattyreagh 605k, £1,265, M McNabb, Dromore 550k, £1,130; 465k, £1,050; 470k, £1,025, S F Laird, Ardstraw 540k, £1,105; 450k, £1,040; 445k, £1,000, M McNeilis, Beragh 550k, £1,120, D Hamilton, Donemana 495k, £1,065; 530k, £1,075, M Devine, Artigarvan 405k, £915, R Busby, Ballygawley 485k, £1,060, J A McFarland, Gortin 470k, £1,000; 460k, £970; 470k, £955 and S Mullin, Brackey 310k, £850; 355k, £870.

Fat cows

T Johnston, Killadeas 880k, £188, M McGlinchey, Castlederg 820k, £178, G McDonagh, Ederney 610k, £170, A O’Neill, Scraghey 780k, £167, G Ross, Newtownstewart 560k, £161, K Irvine, Ederney 700k, £161, E McGirr, Ballygawley 620k, £159, C Logue, Corlea 630k, £156, P Donnelly, Roscavey 520k, £155 and B Grimes, Beragh 620k, £154.

Dropped calves

J Begley, Carrickmore £390 and £350 Limousin bull calves, L Logue, Trillick £370 Belgian Blue bull, £370 Belgian Blue heifer, W Wilson, Killybrack £330 and £320 Belgian Blue bulls, A Armstrong, Omagh £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, J M Kinnear, Irvinestown £315 Simmental bull, J N Hamilton, Castlederg £305 Hereford bull, J Henderson, Trillick £300 Limousin bull, D Beattie, Omagh £300 Simmental bull, J Elliot, Castlederg £280 and £275 Belgian Blue heifers.