Bullocks sell to £1,580 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good seasonal entry of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1,580 and £805 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,155 and £555 over £1.

Fat cows: D McCullagh, Greencastle 730kgs, £171; Rodney Irwin, Drumquin 715kgs, £148, 700kgs, £132, 675kgs, £123. E McCloskey, Dungiven 700kgs, £148, 690kgs, £143, 660kgs, £138. N T McIlwaine, Plumbridge 810kgs, £140; I Millar, Douglas Bridge 895kgs, £139. B Gormley, Claudy 635kgs, £134. P Gormley, Donemana 610kgs, £121.

Poorer cows sold from £79 to £115.

Bullock and bull prices: G S Farm Ltd, Strabane 800kgs, £1,580, 705kgs,£1,510; G McFarland, Moyle 700kgs, £1,280, 615kgs, £1,260, 725kgs, £1,260, 660kgs, £1,250, 630kgs, £1,190, 595kgs, £1,150. A Drumquin farmer 540kgs, £1,070, 520kgs, £925; S Reid, Drumquin 520kgs, £1,020; C F Kee, Douglas Bridge 515kgs, £1,060; Mrs M Kee, Douglas Bridge 635kgs, £1,055; T Semple, Castlederg 470kgs, £930; A Sproule, Castlederg 365kgs, £870, 325kgs, £750, 420kgs, £870, 395kgs, £810, 410kgs, £805. D Monteith, Newtownstewart 450kgs, £830. M Doherty, Strabane 460kgs, £885.

Heifer prices: C F Kee, Douglas Bridge 600kgs, £1,155, 500kgs, £800. A Drumquin farmer 595kgs, £1,045; R Giles, Omagh 480kgs, £1,000, 515kgs, £950, 440kgs, £905, 440kgs, £855. T Semple, Castlederg 490kgs, £990; A Dolan, Castlederg 555kgs, £960.

Sheep sale: Robert Scott 24.5kgs, £86.20; a Gortin farmer 23.3kgs, £84.50; E Darragh 23.75kgs, £84.50; R Pollock 23.1kgs, £84; D Millar 22.4kgs, £83.50 Agnes Hawkes 23.1kgs, £83; Ms Laura Millar 21.5kgs, £81.50; A Condy 23.7kgs, £82 and G McFarland 21.8kgs, £80.

Fat ewes: William Patterson 17 ewes £96; 37 ewes £76; R Pollock 12 ewes £92 and poorer ewes sold from £50 up.