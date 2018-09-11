Bullocks sell to £1,695 at Omagh Mart

Softening ground conditions resulted in a large entry of 420 beef and store cattle.

Forward stores and quality lightweights were very much in demand.

Bullocks

Chas Bogle, Castlederg 795k, £1,695, R Somerville, Fintona 680k, £1,440; 670k, £1,425; 635k, £1,370; 590k, £1280, J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 625k, £1,405; 570k, £1,280, R McCance, Mountfield 510k, £1,160; 540k, £1,270, S McCabe, Seskinore 600k, £1,290 and £1,285; 590k, £1,255; 510k, £1,190, R T Sproule, Strabane 635k, £1,325, M. McCanny, Sion Mills 595k, £1,300; 635k, £1,360; 675k, £1,460, L McCarroll, Eskra 640k, £1,305; 525k, £1,075; 430k, £925 and A Allen, Killaloo 510k, £1,085; 495k, £1,050.

Lightweights

William Ballantine, Glenhull 435k, £1,100; 410k, £980; 430k, £995, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 410k, £1,120; 395k, £1,020; 445k, £1,035, A Caldwell, Killen 460k, £1,070, McConnell Brothers, Gortin 410k, £1,135; 455k, £1,095, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 380k, £880; 420k, £1,020; 470k, £1,050, C O’Neill, Tirquin 420k, £980; 375k, £850; 365k, £900 and K McGrath, Knockmoyle 425k, £1,055.

Heifers

William O’Neill, Donemana 465k, £1,310 (cow maker); 485k, £1,060; 405k, £980; 400k, £925; 475k, £1,030 and £1,025, E Donaghy, Galbally 465k, £1,100, L McCarroll, Eskra 530k, £1,105; 465k, £980, R Wilson, Baronscourt 650k, £1,360, P McCallan, Carrickmore 490k, £1,065; 500k, £1,060; 465k, £1,055, M Rodgers, Donemana 590k, £1,275; 585k, £1,245; 520k, £1,090, P McCaffrey, Trillick 525k, £1,140, J Duff, Loughmacrory 605k, £1,285, J Sayers, Donemana 595k, £1,225; 510k, £1,115; 530k, £1,155, H McCarney, Fintona 510k, £1,050; 550k, £1,125, J S Robinson, Newtownstewart 450k, £930; 460k, £950; 555k, £1,110, B Kelly, Loughmacrory 435k, £970; 365k, £800; 425k, £890, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 410k, £950; 385k, £855, F McGirr, Clogher 475k, £1,035; 525k, £1,090; 615k, £1,255; 515k, £1,100, Peter Kelly, Loughmacrory 535k, £1,120; 505k, £1,070; 385k, £870, Pat McGrath, Melmount 575k, £1,210; 525k, £1,080, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 425k, £890; 450k, £975; 410k, £870, J Giles, Beragh 495k, £1,045, J Gormley, Carrickmore 460k, £980; 385k, £870; 435k, £935, P Monaghan, Fintona 435k, £910; 445k, £930 and K Conway, Greencastle 340k, £790; 335k, £755; 330k, £735.

Fat cows

P Horisk, Errigal 530k, £193; 630k, £176, J Allen, Fyfin 680k, £185, H McQuaid, Dromore 600k, £185, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 670k, £183, S Buchannon, Drumquin 520k, £180, M Cassidy, Drumquin 580k, £180, J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 630k, £178, J Alexander, Drumquin 600k, £171, M Clarke, Greencastle 680k, £175; 630k, £170, C Donaghy, Creggan 620k, £171, J Timoney, Leglands 590k, £177; 670k, £156, C Kennedy, Claudy 630k, £166; 770k, £160; 620k, £160 and E O’Hagan, Drumlea 670k, £165.

Dropped calves

P McKeown, Mountfield £430 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer, M Swift, Irvinestown £425 Limousin heifer, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £415 and £365 Charolais bulls, D. Cummins, Mountjoy £400 and £380 Limousin bulls; £325 Limousin heifer, S Johnston, Ballinamallard £340 and £295 Belgian Blue bulls, M McCullagh, Greencastle £340 Belgian Blue bull; £310 Belgian Blue heifer, N Thompson, Glenshane £330 Simmental bull, D Beattie, Omagh £325 Simmental bull, S and A Wilson, Omagh £305 Hereford heifer, J Maguire, Trillick £305 and £300 Limousin bulls and N Irwin, Enniskillen £320.