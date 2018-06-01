Bullocks sell to £1,720 for 840k at Omagh Mart

A large entry in all sections, with the favourable spell of weather adding spice to the bidding.

Bullocks

M McCrossan, Seskinore 840k, £1,720; 720k, £1,595, S McGurk, Drumlea 715k, £1,575; 730k, £1,520; 640k, £1,375, S Hannigan, Dromore 695k, £1,515, B Sheridan, Sixmilecross 695k, £1,510; 570k, £1,260; 470k, £1,070, N McConnell, Cookstown 600k, £1,400; 550k, £1,295; 575k, £1,340; 590k, £1,330, C Throne, Bready 510k, £1,175; 540k, £1,185; 480k, £1,070, L Furey, Plumbridge 575k, £1,155, M Ferris, Leglands 520k, £1,165; 500k, £1,080; 655k, £1,390; 475k, £1,100, M Sheridan, Donemana 620k, £1,365; 645k, £1,385, P Traynor, Errigal 640k, £1,390, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 510k, £1,100; 445k, £1,095; 450k, £1,035, W Scott, Castlederg 565k, £1,220; 485k, £1,030, P Maguire, Mountfield 460k, £1,110; 465k, £1,095, F Gormley, Drumquin 405k, £975; 415k, £945, G McMenamin, Drumquin 435k, £1,040, M Moore, Envagh 455k, £1,080; 395k, £910, R J Keys, Dromore 430k, £985, D Armstrong, Dromore 490k, £1,120, F McElroy, Fintona 485k, £1,100, W M McElmurray, Pomeory 485k, £1,055, Jas Irvine, Irvinestown 345k, £930; 340k, £910; 385k, £980, Rory Gormley, Drumquin 365k, £965; 325k, £800; 390k, £925 and R T Sproule, Strabane 375k, £975; 370k, £935; 380k, £940.

Heifers

D Moore, Kesh 515k, £1,150, B Patterson, Altamuskin 505k, £1,100, W McElmurray, Pomeroy 575k, £1,105; 525k, £1,120; 510k, £1,055; 465k, £1,045, J Sloan, Irvinestown 515k, £1,100; 505k, £1,065; 600k, £1,200, L Furey, Plumbridge 530k, £1,120; 555k, £1,160, K Mills, Dromore 545k, £1,130; 520k, £1,070; 310k, £1,040 (335p), J Moore, Beragh 560k, £1,160 and £1,150; 480k, £1,070, E Donnelly, Sixmilecross 440k, £1,020, D Hetherington, Omagh 415k, £935; 405k, £900; 340k, £845, P Maguire, Mountfield 445k, £1,020, R Gilmore, Dromore 420k, £930; 345k, £745, D Armstrong, Dromore 410k, £900, J Barrett, Tattysallagh 490k, £1,045, A Goodwin, Dromore 485k, £1,010, C T McNabb, Drumquin 320k, £780; 375k, £860; 310k, £705, Jas Irvine, Irvinestown 330k, £775, D Gormley, Carrickmore 355k, £785; 360k, £795; 330k, £720; 340k, £730, N Donaghy, Loughmacrory 360k, £790 and W Cousins, Botera 270k, £655.

Fat cows

A Bradley, Dromore 950k, £194 (£1,843), P T McMenamin, Leglands 510k, £219, J Barrett, Tattysallagh 560k, £195, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 500k, £195; 490k, £189, B Patterson, Altamuskin 670k, £189, P Kelly, Loughmacrory 640k, £180, F P Keenan, Greencastle 660k, £178 J McCusker, Tempo 600k, £178, W J Johnston, Ederney 580k, £178, P McCullagh, Mountfield 540k, £177, G Donnelly, Trillick 560k, £176, S Porter, Kilclean 640k, £170 and S F Laird, Ardstraw 790k, £169; 670k, £165.

Fat bulls

J Sloan, Irvinestown 1,140kg, £173, £1,972.

Dropped calves

Jas Lowry, Burndennett £450 Charolais heifer, R Gormley, Drumquin £410 Charolais heifer, G Cooke, Gortin £410 Limousin heifer, D Gormley, Ederney £260 Limousin bull, R Fraser, Kesh £30 Simmental heifer, K Duncan, Trillick £360 Belgian Blue bull, S and A Wilson, Omagh £350 Hereford bull, R Smyth, Drumquin £345 Belgian Blue bull, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £335 Hereford bull; £335 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Elkin, Gillygooley £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Sale of wintered suckled calves

The final seasonal sale of suckled calved met keen demand for a smaller entry.

Bull/bullock calves

P Meenan, Loughmacrory 405k, £925; 460k, £1,025, M Hamilton, Drumlea 425k, £970, P Kelly, Sixmilecross 455k, £1,000, D Gallagher, Ederney 420k, £910; 390k, £910, D McKinley, Omagh 525k, £1,130; 535k, £1,090, L Shields, Foremass 315k, £825; 290k, £790; 340k, £840, B Patterson, Altamuskin 315k, £790; 265k, £685, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 320k, £835, G Corcoran, Arvalee 340k, £790, M Morris, Kesh 350k, £790, D Young, Coolcreaghy 535k, £1,105 and E McMenamin, Kesh 275k, £625.

Heifer calves

Martin Morris, Kesh 375k, £980, D Monaghan, Cookstown 450k, £1,060, A Cassidy, Ederney 410k, £880, R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 410k, £855; 340k, £745, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 330k, £835, W Monaghan, Ederney 315k, £680 and William Farrell, Drumquin 250k, £635; 275k, £680.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1,920 for a cow suckling twin Charolais calves.