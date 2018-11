Bullocks sell to £1210 at Swatragh

A strong show of good quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, resulting in a steady trade for all types of stock.

Bullocks sold to £1210 for a Limousin weighing 592kg. Heifers sold to £1035 for a Blonde weighing 480kg. Cull cows sold to £1100 for a Limousin weighing 802kg.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer LIM,592kg at £1210 = 2.04p; CH,532kg at £1105 = 2.08p; CH,468kg at £1010 = 2.16p; CH,454kg at £1010 = 2.22p; Swatragh producer CH,562kg at £1185 = 2.11p; CH,514kg at £1065 = 2.07p; CH,478kg at £995 = 2.08p; CH,448kg at £1010 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer LIM,526kg at £1085 = 2.06p; CH,488kg at £1010 = 2.07p; CH,508kg at £1000 = 1.97p; CH,472kg at £940 = 1.99p; Magherafelt producer CH,324kg at £770 = 2.38p; CH,356kg at £710 = 1.99p; CH,434kg at £840 = 1.94p; CH,368kg at £860 = 2.34p; Swatragh producer LIM,340kg at £615 = 1.81p; Draperstown producer; SIM,340kg at £580 = 1.71p; SIM,278kg at £430 = 1.55p; Garvagh producer AA,246kg at £465 = 1.89p; CH,326kg at £750 = 2.30p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer DAQ,480kg at £1035 = 2.16p; CH,544kg at £1025 = 1.88p; LIM,446kg at £910 = 2.04p; Magherafelt producer LIM,422kg at £780 = 1.85p; Garvagh producer CH,320kg at £730 = 2.28p; CH,310kg at £670 = 2.16p; CH,326kg at £575 = 1.76p; Maghera producer CH,420kg at £860 = 2.05p; LIM,346kg at £690 = 1.99p; CH,392kg at £690 = 1.76p; Draperstown producer SIM,282kg at £490 = 1.74p; SIM,260kg at £420 = 1.62p; SIM,358kg at £575 = 1.61p; SIM,282kg at £400 = 1.42p; HER,264kg at £350 = 1.33p; Swatragh producer LIM,340kg at £650 = 1.91p; LIM,338kg at £580 = 1.72p; Magherafelt producer CH,346kg at £720 = 2.08p.

Cull cows: Bellaghy producer LIM,802kg at £1100 = 1.37p; LIM,832kg at £1100 = 1.32p; Swatragh producer DAQ,816kg at £915 = 1.12p; Maghera producer SH,662kg at £640 = 0.97p; Swatragh producer LIM,580kg at £620 = 1.07p; LIM,580kg at £525 = 0.91p; HER,530kg at £450 = 0.85p; AA,608kg at £550 = 0.90p.

Sheep

A good show of over 1000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which was met with a steady trade for both fat lambs and ewes. A smaller entry of 120 cast ewes topped at £74.50. 900 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £84.00 for 28kg, with store lambs continuing to be a strong trade selling to £70.00

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 28kg at £84.00 = 3.00p; Swatragh producer 26.3kg at £83.50 = 3.17p; Limavady producer 27kg at £82.50 = 3.06p; Cookstown producer 26.3kg at £82.00 = 3.12p; Draperstown producer 25kg at £82.00 = 3.28p; Draperstown producer 26.8kg at £82.00 = 3.06p; Swatragh producer 26.6kg at £82.20 = 3.09p; Moneymore producer 27kg at £82.80 = 3.07p; Garvagh producer 25kg at £82.20 = 3.29p; Maghera producer 25kg at £81.00 = 3.24p.

Mid-weight lambs: Draperstown producer 24.4kg at £80.00 = 3.28p; Slaughtneil producer 24.4kg at £80.00 = 3.28p; Garvagh producer 23kg at £78.80 = 3.43p; Swatragh producer 23.5kg at £77.50 = 3.30p; Cookstown producer 21.5kg at £78.00 = 3.63p; Draperstown producer 23.6kg at £76.00 = 3.22p; Draperstown producer 22.3kg at £75.20 = 3.37p; Maghera producer 22.3kg at £75.00 = 3.36p; Garvagh producer 21kg at £71.80 = 3.42p;

Lightweight lambs: Garvagh producer 20kg at £70.00 = 3.50p; Limavady producer 19.5kg at £70.20 = 3.60p; Bellaghy producer 19.5kg at £69.00 = 3.54p; Moneymore producer 19.4kg at £68.20 = 3.52p; Draperstown producer 17kg at £64.50 = 3.79p; Maghera producer 16.3kg at £59.00 = 3.63p.

Sample Fat ewe prices: Knockloughrim producer 1 ewe at £74.50; Limavady producer 4 ewes at £74.00; Moneymore producer 2 ewes at £71.00; Draperstown producer 1 ewe at £70.00.