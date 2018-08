Bullocks sell to £1235 at Lisahally

Cattle sold to keen demand in all sections at Lisahally. Bullocks sold to £1235/600kg, Heifers £1190/510kg, and Fat Cows £1108.80/770kg on Wednesday.

BULLOCKS: George Hamilton £1235/600kg, £1180/600kg, Michae McHenry £1015/560kg, Harry Devenney £1000/510kg, Hugh Leeke £965/540kg, Albert Baxter £960/540kg, Robert McElrea £910/480kg, Hugh Leke £900/520kg, Columba Feeney £900/440kg, £895/470kg, Albert Baxter £850/490kg, Robert McElrea £840/410kg, John McMillan £830/560kg, Columba Feeney £815/430kg, A Baxter £810/510kg, £800/470kg, Robert McElrea £805/380kg, Columba Feeney £795/390kg, £780/440kg, £770/430kg, £750/430kg, £735/420kg, £700/400kg, John McMillan £775/510kg, £840/550kg, Hugh Leeke £745/440kg, Robert McElrea £740/380kg, £700/350kg, £700/380kg, £700/300kg

HEIFERS: S Wilson £1190/510kg, William Smyth £1150/530kg, Andrew McKinley £1055/550kg, Matthew Peoples £1035/590kg, William Smyth £985/540kg, William Buchanan £950/500kg, £930/540kg, £895/490kg, £885/520kg, £870/490kg, £850/490kg, £800/500kg, William Smyth £880/480kg, Harry Devenney £875/540kg, Andrew McKinley £865/540kg, James Feeney £845/470kg, J Baxter £790/380kg, £780/390kg, £755/310kg, £740/380kg, £730/320kg, £730/410kg, £730/340kg, £705/330kg, R Matthews £785/480kg, J Feeney £770/420kg

FAT COWS: John Beattie £1108.80/770kg, Owen McDevitt £1057.90/710kg, Patrick OConnor £936/650kg, Robert McElrea £828.80/560kg, £825.60/640kg, £806/520kg, £793/610kg, £756/560kg, £734.40/540kg, Patrick OConnor £790.60/670kg, S Martin £781.20/620kg, John Beattie £762.50/610kg, Robert McElrea £756/560kg, £734.40/540kg, S Daly £621.50/500kg

There was a large entry of stock with lambs selling to £94, Fat Ewes £90 and Breeding Hoggets £155

FAT LAMBS: Graham Russell £94/27kg, Andrew Olphert £95/25kg, Reid Clarke £95/25kg ,Douglas McClelland £94/25kg, J ODoherty £93/24kg, Samuel Miller £93/24kg, S Devine £92/24kg, Robert Quigley £91.50/23kg, Amanda Scott £91/23kg, Henry Reilly £90.50/23kg, Robert Lowry £90/24kg, £89/225kg, Cochrane Boyle £90/23kg, David Smyth £89/23kg, John Parke £89/23kg, Edward Conn £88/22kg, Brian Johnston £87.50/24kg, Jennifer Smyth £87.50/24kg, David Walsh £87.50/23kg, David Crockett £87.50/22kg, Howard Fulton £86.20/22kg, A Hamilton £86/22kg, Bellarena Est £86/23kg, C George £85.80/22kg, S Martin £85/22kg, M Mullan £85/23kg, Peter ONeill £84.20/22kg, Alwyn Fleming £84/23kg

FAT EWES: Michael Burke £90,£82, Robert Lowry £85, John Dodds £76, William Irwin & Son £75, S Devine £74, Albert Baxter £72, Robert Lowry £71, Howard Fulton £70, S Devine £65, Peter ONeill £65, Bellarena Est £65

BREEDING HOGGETS: David Douglas £155, £150, £148, £148, £148, £145, £145, £144, £142, £140, £138, Kevin OKane £134, £130, Aidan Harkin £130,