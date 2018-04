Bullocks sell to £1440 at Newtownstewart

A smaller entry of cattle for the Easter sale at Newtownstewart saw bullocks selling to £1440 and £750 over £1 while heifers sold to £1290 and £660 over £1.

Bullock and bull prices; Mrs S Miller Newtownstewart 690kgs £1440, 650kgs £1385, 500kgs £1040, 480kgs £980, 455kgs £950. Jos A McNulty Glenmornan 570kgs £1275, 545kgs £1120. D C Millar Douglas Bridge 585kgs £1345, 605kgs £1295, 560kgs £1280, 595kgs £1240, 570kgs £1250 and £1170, 550kgs £1230 and £1150, 510kgs £1190, 485kgs £1140, 525kgs £1125, 500kgs £1100 and £1090, 475kgs £1000. A local farmer 590kgs £1240 and £1180, 515kgs £920. W J Marshall Strabane 580kgs £1220, 545kgs £1120.

Heifer prices: Jos A McNulty Glenmornan 540kgs £1200. W Hawks Castlederg 740kgs £1290.

Smaller heifers sold from £630 to £1000.