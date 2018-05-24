Bullocks sell to a top price of £1,405 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Smaller numbers of cattle for sale on Balmoral Show week but high prices throughout.

Bullocks cleared up to £1,405 for a 746k lot from Kilkeel with a second lot selling at £1,255 for the same farm.

Fat cows sold to £1,105 from Ballyward.

80 weanlings sold to £1,170 for a 558k Charolais from Kilkeel with some high prices per kilo.

Store heifers sold to £1,050 for Annalong and suckler stock to £1,160.

A smaller entry of dropped calves sold to £280 for a Belgian Blue heifer from Banbridge.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: Belgian Blue heifers, £280, £265, £250, £245 and £200. Cargabane farmer: pen of Hereford bulls, £250, £240, £240, £235 and £230. Burren farmer: Simmental bull, £240 etc.

WEANLINGS

Ballykinlar farmer: 440k at £900, 358k at £770, 360k at £730 and 356k at £705. Mayobridge farmer: 406k at £875. Annaclone farmer: 362k at £870, 334k at £820. Annalong farmer: 408k at £800. Mayobridge farmer: 370k at £800. Maghery farmer: 386k at £785 and 406k at £860. Kilkeel farmer: 558k at £1,170, 496k at £870, 352k at £780. Hilltown farmer: 314k at £715.

FAT COWS

Ballyward farmer: 608k at £1,105. Burren farmer: 576k at £675. Mayobridge farmer: 578k at £670. Hillsborough farmer: 660k at £605 and 544k at £590.

BULLOCKS

Leitrim farmer: 746k at £1,405, 658k at £1,255. Belfast farmer: 500k at £990, 476k at £945, 448k at £915, 408k at £895, 402k at £880, 450k at £855, 448k at £835.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: Tandragee farmer: 420k at £795, 462k at £770, 448k at £700, 438k at £690, 490k at £690, 454k at £655 etc.

Lamb prices eased on Tuesday evening with a top of £123 for heavy lambs from Dromore.

The top 10 lots sold from £115 to £123.

A small number of hoggets sold to £91 for two lots from Bryansford and Dundrum.

247 fat ewes cleared up to £100 from Artana with fat rams to £125 from Downpatrick.

Aged ewes with two lambs at foot sold to £186 and singles to £140.

LAMBS

Dromore farmer: 27k at £123. Drumarkin farmer: 25k at £117.50. Clough farmer: 25k at £117. Ballykeel farmer: 24k at £116.50. Hilltown farmer: 24k at £116. Kilkeel farmer: 22.5k at £115. Mayobridge farmer: 23k at £115. Ballymartin farmer: 22.6k at £115. Leitrim farmer: 24.2k at £115. Shinn farmer: 25.7k at £115 etc.

FAT EWES & RAMS

Fat rams to £125 from Downpatrick. Artana farmer: Fat ewes £100. Killyleagh farmer: 12 ewes at £98. Poyntzpass farmer: £92. Lisnacroppin farmer: £90. Fedney farmer: £90. Legananny farmer: £90. KIltarriff farmer: £90 etc.