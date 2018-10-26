Bullocks sell to up £1,440 per head at Enniskillen Mart

With almost 1,000 cattle on offer at Thursday's sale at Enniskillen Mart.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 220 to 278p for a Charolais 396kg at at £1,100, medium weight selling from 210 to 275p for a Charolais 400kg at £1,100, heavy lots selling from 190 to 231p for a Charolais 514kg at £1,190 and up to £1,440 per head.

BULLOCKS: Enniskillen producer Charolais 396kg at £1,100, Limousin 520kg at £1,200, Kinawley producer Charolais 400kg at £1,100, Charolais 442kg at £1,065, Clogher producer Limousin 440kg at £1,120, Omagh producer Limousin 398kg at £995, Thompsons Bridge Charolais 442kg at £1,100, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 456kg at £1,125, Coa producer Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg at £890, Dunganon producer Charolais 514kg at £1,190, Limousin 510kg at £1,150, Simmental 534kg at £1,210 and Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus 552kg at £1,260, Aberdeen Angus 550kg at £1,235.

WEANLINGS:In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1,005 paid for a 459kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £500 to £880 for a 430kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Irvinestown producer 374kg Limousin steer at £900, 341kg Limousin heifer at £730, 460kg Limousin steer at £975, 282kg Limousin bull at £710, Derrylin producer 410kg Charolais bull at £935, 475kg Charolais bull at £1000, 425kg Charolais bull at £905, Lisbellaw producer 243kg Charolais heifer at £575, 255kg Charolais heifer at £640, 289kg Charolais heifer at £740, 272kg Charolais heifer at £700, Garrison producer 261kg Limousin bull at £740, 255kg Charolais bull at £700, 241kg Charolais bull at £690, 459kg Charolais bull at £690, 459kg Charolais bull at £1005, 211kg Charolais bull at £690, 227kg Charolais bull at £730, 232kg Charolais bull at £690, 239kg Charolais bull at £695, 450kg Charolais bull at £935, Belcoo producer 261kg Charolais bull at £510, 191kg Charolais heifer at £510, 169kg Charolais heifer at £405, Kinawley producer 299kg Charolais bull at £800, 317kg Charolais heifer at £690, 270kg Charolais heifer at £700, 310kg Charolais heifer at £720, Enniskillen producer 425 Simmental bull at £890, 405kg Limousin bull at £965, 335kg Limousin bull at £815, 294kg Charolais heifer at £665, 303kg Charolais heifer at £720, 304kg Limousin bull at £790, Tempo producer 299kg Charolais heifer at £720, 298kg Limousin bull at £795, 304kg Limousin bull at £790 and Derrygonnelly producer 260kg Charolais heifer at £655, 294kg Charolais heifer at £690, 380kg Charolais steer at £900, 430kg Charolais heifer at £880, 399kg Charolais bull at £855, 319kg Limousin heifer at £670.

CALVES: Monea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £355, Lisnaskea producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £310, Drumcose producer Hereford bull at £300, Hereford bull at £260, Florencecourt producer Belgian Blue bull at £290, Belgian Blue bull at £270, Churchill producer Belgian Blue bull at £280, Aberdeen Angus bull at £280, Fivemiletown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £285 and Enniskillen producer Friesian bull at £120, Friesian bull at £80.

SUCKLER COWS: Drumquinn producer Limousin cow with bull at £1,650, Garrison producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1,560, Limousin cow with heifer at £1,260, Lisnaskea producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,640, Macken producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1,360, Lack producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,240, Garrison producer Limousin ow with heifer at £1,260 and Kinawley producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,200.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 540kg Charolais at £1,130, Mediums and lighter weights from 192-216ppk for a 415kg Charolais at £895.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 540kg at £1,130, Charolais 530kg at £1,100, Charolais 500kg at £1,035, Charolais 500kg at £1,020, Florencecourt producer Charolais 535kg at £1,080, Charolais 520kg at £1,050, Charolais 530kg Charolais at £950, Charolais 450kg at £950 and Leggs producer Charolais 480kg at £985, Charolais 400kg at £900.

Fat cows: Forward lots sold to 171ppk paid for a 698kg Charolais at £171ppk, others cleaned readily from 100-169ppk Friesian cows from 70-112ppk for a 550kg Friesian at £650.

Monea producer Charolais 698kg at £1,190, Irvinestown producer Charolais 800kg at £1,125, Florencecourt producer Charolais 770kg at £1,130 and Blaney producer Charolais 720kg at £1,030.