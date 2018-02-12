Bullocks sell to up to £910 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A smaller entry of cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 12th February due to poor weather conditions.

However, the trade remained firm for the cattle on offer with heifers selling to £875 for a Charolais weighing 442kg.

Bullocks sold to £910 for a Limousin weighing 448kg.

Heifers: Upperlands producer; Belgian Blue, 352kg at £480 = 1.36p; Belgian Blue, 406kg at £685 = 1.69p; Limousin, 466kg at £740 = 1.59p; Charolais, 318kg at £600 = 1.89p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 434kg at £790 = 1.82p; Charolais, 442kg at £875 = 1.98p; Limousin, 366kg at £690 = 1.89p; Belgian Blue, 376kg at £800 = 2.13p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 420kg at £735 = 1.75p; Limousin, 452kg at £830 = 1.84p.

Bullocks: Upperlands producer; Limousin, 370kg at £750 = 2.03p; Limousin, 308kg at £645 = 2.09p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 448kg at £910 = 2.03p; Limousin, 444kg at £870 = 1.96p.

Fat cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 486kg at £885 = 1.82p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 602kg at £675 = 1.12p.

Sheep: A good entry of 1000 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 10th February.

Over 300 fat ewes were entered and received an excellent trade with well fleshed ewes being in high demand and topping at £149.

Other high sellers reached £142 and £140.

Breeding stock topped at £174 for ewes with lambs at foot.

Springing ewes topped at £158 for nine and a few foster ewes reached £120.

Fat lambs were once again an excellent trade with many lots passing well over £90 and the top price of £101 being paid for three lambs at 30.6kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 3 lambs 30.6kg at £101 = 3.30p; Dungiven producer; 1 lamb 30kg at £98.50 = 3.28p; Randalstown producer; 12 lambs 27kg at £96.80 = 3.59p; Limavady producer; 15 lambs 27kg at £96.50 = 3.57p; Coleraine producer; 2 lambs 30kg at £96.00 = 3.20p; Limavady producer; 7 lambs 28kg at £95.00 = 3.39p; Cullybackey producer; 16 lambs 24.5kg at £94.20 = 3.84p; Feeny producer; 5 lambs 24kg at £94.00 = 3.92p; Kilrea producer; 26 lambs 22.6kg at £93.80 = 4.15p; Upperlands producer; 20 lambs 24.2kg at £91.00 = 3.76p and Draperstown producer; 8 lambs 26.6kg at £90.00 = 3.38p.

Middleweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 2 lambs 22kg at £85.00 = 3.86p; Maghera producer; 20 lambs 20.9kg at £83.50 = 4.00p; Killaloo producer; 15 lambs 21kg at £84.50 = 4.02p; Swatragh producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £83.00 = 3.61p; Claudy producer; 26 lambs 21.8kg at £85.20 = 3.91p; Draperstown producer; 3 lambs 21.8kg at £85.20 = 3.91p; Ballymena producer; 11 lambs 22kg at £82.50 = 3.75p; Magherafelt producer; 2 lambs 22.5kg at £83.00 = 3.69p; Magherafelt producer; 26 lambs 22kg at £85.20 = 3.87 and Garvagh producer; 3 lambs 20.3kg at £81.00 = 3.99p.

Store lambs: Swatragh producer; 6 lambs 19.6kg at £79.00 = 4.03p; Cookstown producer; 3 lambs 19.3kg at £75.50 = 3.92p; Donemana producer; 10 lambs 17.6kg at £73.80 = 4.19p; Claudy producer; 14 lambs 19.7kg at £85 = 4.31p and Ballymoney producer; 14 lambs 14.5kg at £60.00 = 4.14p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 1 ewe at £149; Moneymore producer; 1 ewe at £106 and Dungannon producer; 3 ewes at £90.

