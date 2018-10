Bullocks sold to £1,405 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another large entry of cattle on offer sold firmly for quality lots but as in previous weeks plainer sorts met a more difficult market.

Fat cows sold to £177 per 100kgs.

Bullocks to £1,405 and £795 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,175 and £620 over £1.

Cow prices: B P Morris, Altdoghal 575kgs, £177, 645kgs, £140, 545kgs, £136, 590kgs, £145. P Mckeown, Mountfield 495kgs, £162, 450kgs, £160, 680kgs, £145. A Sproule, Kesh 725kgs, £152, 585kgs, £140. A local farmer 820kgs, £138.

Fat bulls sold from £100 per kg to £151 per 100kgs.

Bullock and bull prices: A McConnell, Gortin 610kgs, £1,405. J McConnell, Gortin 570kgs, £1,240, 555kgs, £1,125, 530kgs, £1,120. R Scott, Newtownstewart 625kgs, £1,350 and £1,285, 615kgs, £1,265 and £1,235, 550kgs, £1,220, 630kgs, £1,185. Peter Connolly, Fintona 620kgs, £1,265, 570kgs, £1,175. A Castlederg farmer 600kgs, £1,280, 590kgs, £1,160, 475kgs, £1,095 and £1,090, 540kgs, £1,050 and £1,040, 510kgs, £1,095, 530kgs, £1,040, 370kgs, £840. A local farmer 600kgs, £1,150, 500kgs, £1,000, 530kgs, £1,055 and £1,020. John Gallagher, Strabane 550kgs, £1,170, 525kgs, £1,090. D J Baxter, Crowhill 480kgs, £1,085, 525kgs, £1,010, 485kgs, £950, 450kgs, £850, 500kgs, £900, 440kgs, £930. A Moore, Ardstraw 455kgs, £1,035, 385kgs, £960. R Giles, Omagh 515kgs, £1,070 and £1,050 and Brian McKay, Sion Mills 500kgs, £1,050.

Heifer prices: David Johnston, Omagh 555kgs, £1,175, 585kgs, £1,150, 560kgs, £1,030 and £1,000. An Omagh farmer 510kgs, £1,130, 495kgs, £920. A Castlederg farmer 570kgs, £1,165, 500kgs, £935 and £920. Peter McNally, Plumbridge 535kgs, £1,140, 510kgs, £1,120, 470kgs, £1,015. M McKenna, Plumbridge 575kgs, £1,080, 520kgs, £1,085, 530kgs, £990. J McMenamin, Killeter 620kgs, £1,140, 600kgs, £1,130, 585kgs, £1,110, 510kgs, £1,090. W J Doherty, Gortgranagh 530kgs, £1,120, 490kgs, £1,000, 450kgs, £940. J Allen, Castlederg 530kgs, £1,095; W Rankin, Castlederg 445kgs, £900; J Marshall Killeter 505kgs, £905; R Giles, Omagh 560kgs, £1,045, 590kgs, £1,055, 570kgs, £1000. J McConnell, Gortin 460kgs, £1,050, 490kgs, £1,050 490kgs, £1,050, 445kgs, £900 and £885. S Bradley, Plumbridge 555kgs, £1,005 and a Gortin farmer 520kgs, £975.

Sheep sale: A full yard of quality lambs and ewes sold as follows; Cormac Devine 25.9kgs, £83; a Castlederg farmer 27.6kgs, £83; S Smyth 27kgs, £83; D McIlwaine 25.6kgs, £82.50; Jonathan Scott 26.6kgs, £82.50; R Pollock 25.25kgs, £82; O A Patterson 27.4kgs, £82; Ivor Wilson 27kgs, £82; 24kgs, £79.50; F McKenna 27.5kgs, £82; K McMullan 25.8kgs, £81; Peter McFarland 26.2kgs, £80; G McFarland 24kgs, £80; C McAskie 24.1kgs, £80; K McNamee 24.5kgs, £80; A McKelvey 24kgs, £80; G McCrea 25.5kgs, £80; William McKelvey 24kgs, £78.50; S Allison 24kgs, £78.50; S Dennison 23kgs, £75; R Bustard 23.86kgs, £75 and Wesley Beacom 23.5kgs, £75.50.

Fat ewes sold up to £72.