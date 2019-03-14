Bullocks to £1,295 at Rathfriland Co-Op

315 head sold on Friday with bullocks selling to £1,295 for a 666k Limousin from Carnew.

Store heifers sold to £1,020 for a 560k Limousin from Dysart.

Fat cows to £900 and springing cows to £740.

Weanling calves sold up to 268.8p/k for 2 Limousins 253k at £680 each from a Banbridge farm.

A Castlewellan farmer sold a 278k Charolais at £730 or 262p/k.

Very few weanling calves sold at under the £2.00 per kilo lot.

A big entry of dropped calves cleared up to £400 for an Aberdeen Angus bull from Ballyward.

A Gilford farmer reached £375 and £370 for 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Young sturks sold to £660 for a 314k Aberdeen Angus.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballyward farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £400. Gilford farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Angus bulls and heifers £375, £370, £340, £335, £320, £265 and £245. Downpatrick farmer: Blues £350, £230 and £200. Ballykeel farmer: 2 Limousin females, £300 each. Ballykeel farmer: Hereford £305, £290 and £240. Bellievey farmer: Hereford heifer £215. Warrenpoint farmer: £215. Young sturks clearing up to £660 for 314k and £640 for 300k.

WEANLINGS

Dromara farmer: 472k at £915. Annaclone farmer: 372k at £870. Hilltown farmer: 358k at £850, 462k at £840. Rathfriland farmer: 450k at £840. Banbridge farmer: 350k at £800, 296k at £740, 320k at £730. Lisburn farmer: 302k at £745, 260k at £570. Castlewellan farmer: 278k at £730. Downpatrick farmer: 262k at £485, 262k at £425, 214k at £400. Gilford farmer: 206k at £390, 220k at £390. Ballymartin farmer: 252k at £600. South Armagh farmer: 285k at £700, 290k at £645, 291k at £645.

HEIFERS

Mayobridge farmer: 560k at £1,020, 500k at £940, 490k at £900, 428k at £895, 482k at £885, 456k at £850. Glenavy farmer: 408k at £800, 360k at £755, 336k at £680. Carnmeen farmer: 440k at £910, 448k at £850, 396k at £790. Shanrod farmer: 254k at £530 twice.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS

An Edenagarry farmer topped the fat cows with £900 for 816k. Corbally farmer: 700k at £840. Castlewellan farmer: 616k at £800 and 484k at £630. Rathfriland farmer: 590k at £590. A batch of springing cows sold to £740.

BULLOCKS

Carnew farmer: 666k at £1,295, 596k at £1,135 and 724k at £1,225. Legananny farmer: 740k at £1,265, 694k at £1230, 622k at £1,180, 564k at £1,065. Ballymartin farmer: 610k at £1,090. Tandragee farmer: 548k at £960, 516k at £940, 510k at £905, 516k at £900. Sommerville farms: 320k at £645, 316k at £685, 218k at £470, 340k at £690, 316k at £545.

602 sheep on Tuesday evening saw 100% clearance.

This was despite a lesser trade especially for hoggets.

These sold to £96 for 27k from Ballykeel, Rathfriland.

An Aghalee farmer sold four lots at £95 each.

Ewes with milk sold to from £120 to £140.

Fat ewes cleared up to £93.

A large entry of breeding sheep saw ewes with two lambs from Crossmaglen sell to £165 on three occasions.

Springing ewe lambs from Ballynahinch sold from £115 to £140.

HOGGETS

Ballykeel farmer: 27k at £96. Aghalee farmer: 38 hoggets, 30k at £95. Portadown farmer: 34.2k at £92.50. Ballroney farmer: 27.2k at £92.50. Kilcoo farmer: 2 lots, 32k at £92.50. Second Kilcoo farmer: 27.5k at £92.50. Hilltown farmer: 18.6k at £76, 16.7k at £68. Shinn farmer: 43 hoggets, 19.4k at £77.

FAT EWES

Poyntzpass farmer: £93 and £85. Kilcoo farmer: £90. Cullion farmer: £85. Dromara farmer: £80. Newry farmer: £80.

BREEDERS

Ewes with two lambs at foot from Crossmaglen, £165, £165, £165, £160, £160 and Singles £148, £140 and £128 etc. Springers from Ballynahinch £140, £115 and £115.