Bullocks top £1445 at Rathfriland Co-Op

An excellent entry of over 300 head for Good Friday sold in a good trade at Rathfriland Co-Op.

Bullocks topped at £1445 for a 680k Ch from Ballyward. Lighter bullocks cleared up to 243p/k for a 360k Lim at £875. Weanlings sold to £825 for a 384k Ch female from Castlewellan while males sold to £815 for a 346k Lim from Ballinran. A top per kilo for weanlings of 266pence was paid for a 248k Lim female at £660.

Store heifers excelled in price to £1405 for a 624k Ch from Ballyward or 225p/k. A Co. Armagh farmer sold a 476k Sim at £1070 or 225p/k. Fat cows excelled in price to £1300 followed by £1230 and £1200. The top 10 cows sold from £910 to £1300. Dropped calves sold to £460 for a Lim from Moyadd. Bull calves to £400 for a Sim from Warrenpoint.

DROPPED CALVES

Moyadd farmer: A pen of Lim bull and heifer calves, £460, £420, £420, £390, £340 and £340. Warrenpoint farmer: Sim bull £400. Newry farmer: Sim bull £380. Ballynahinch farmer: AA bull £330. Sheepbridge farmer: FCK bull £325, Heifers, £340, £320, £320, £315. Lisburn farmer: FCK bulls £280 and £260. Ballyroney farmer: Lim heifer £300. Tullyquilly farmer: Lim bull £260. Crossmaglen farmer: £260.

WEANLINGS

Ballinran farmer: 346k @ £815, 388k @ £810, 336k @ £800. Castlewellan farmer: 384k @ £825. Newry farmer: 336k @ £710. Banbridge farmer: 288k @ £730, 248k @ £660, 282k @ £650, 258k @ £650. Dromore farmer: 320k @ £715, 308k @ £665, 238k @ £525, 156k @ £400, 278k @ £700 etc. Ballyroney farmer: 298k @ £730, 262k @ £550, 266k @ £550.

HEIFERS

Ballyward farmer: 624k @ £1405. Castlewellan farmer: 440k @ £990, 456k @ £920, 444k @ £900, 482k @ £965. Rathfriland farmer: 398k @ £810. Scarva farmer: 400k @ £800. Corbet farmer: 344k @ £705, 434k @ £845.

FAT COWS

854k @ £1300, 794k @ £1230, 728k @ £1200, 610k @ £1175, 750k @ £1140, 704k @ £1040, 696k @ £1020, 686k @ £960, 650k @ £1010, 730k @ £810 and a 554k bull @ £1010.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 680k @ £1445, 604k @ £1265, 522k @ £1205. A second Ballyward farmer: 512k @ £1090, 542k @ £1080, 550k @ £1055, 542k @ £1055. Co. Armagh farmer: 476k @ £1070, 520k @ £1035. Corbet farmer: 542k @ £1080. Mayobridge farmer: 474k @ £1040, 466k @ £850. Castlewellan farmer: 486k @ £1000, 434k @ £935, 452k @ £850, 428k @ £840 etc.

A smaller entry on Easter Tuesday saw spring lambs sell to 565.4p/k for 12 lambs weighing 20.3k from Newcastle. Spring lambs averaged £114 each.

Hoggets sold to £118.50 for 13 heavy lambs from Newcastle. 25 hoggets weighing 28k from Mullaghdrin sold at £118. Fat ewes were a flying trade to £115 twice for lots from Gransha and Ringsend. The top 10 lots sold from £107 to £115 per head.

HOGGETS

Newcastle farmer: 28k @ £118.50. Mullaghdrin farmer: 28k @ £118. Crossgar farmer: 27k @ £117.50. Kilcoo farmer: 33k @ £117.50. Dundrum farmer: 30k @ £117.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 26k @ £117. Derrylecky farmer: 27.5k @ £116.50. Ballela farmer: 25k @ £115.50. Kilcco farmer: 30k @ £115.50. Crossmaglen farmer: 37 hoggets, 24.7k @ £109.

FAT EWES

Ringsend farmer: £115. Gransha farmer: £115. Dromara farmer: £114. Katesbridge farmer: £113 and £109. Cullion farmer: £110. Legananny farmer: £109. Corbet farmer: £108. Ballyroney farmer: £107. Rathfriland farmer: £107. Emdale farmer: £106.