Bullocks top at £1,500 at Omagh Mart

Almost 400 beef and store cattle on offer with bullocks topping at £1,500 and heifers at £1,390.

Bullocks: M McCanny, Sion Mills 740k, £1,500; 680k, £1,400; 720k, £1,400; 620k, £1,290, P Mullan, Drumlister 650k, £1,365; 535k, £1,130; 575k, £1,185, T Young, Killen 655k, £1,340, R Crawford, Newtownstewart 615k, £1,330; 510k, £1,045, S and G Devine, Artigarvan 595k, £1,265; 600k, £1,245, A K Gamble, Donemana 570k, £1,235; 510k, £1,115; 460k, £1,070, Jas Doris, Cookstown 540k, £1,165; 520k, £1,145; 625k, £1,295; 400k, £925, C Conway, Greencastle 525k, £1,130; 505k, £1,110; 480k, £1,120, Mills Farms, Benburb 510k, £1,095; 440k, £1,040; 410k, £965; 400k, £935, S McCabe, Seskinore 600k, £1,275; 565k, £1,165, L McCarroll, Eskra 510k, £1,085; 495k, £1,045, H McAnea, Castlederg 620k, £1,295, B McNulty, Trillick 610k, £1,270; 470k, £1,025, S Dobbs, Carrickmore 575k, £1,070; 435k, £1000, C Maxwell, Newmills 580k, £1,195; 495k, £1,085, Co Armagh producer 560k, £1,160; 540k, £1,115, F Ferris, Leglands 580k, £1,170, Patk Teague, Greencastle 450k, £1,080; 405k, £945; 360k, £820, E Boland, Fintona 475k, £1,105; 535k, £1,080, W and T Gilmore, Dromore 360k, £855; 460k, £1,070; 390k, £875, P Curran, Omagh 500k, £1,100, W Crawford, Omagh 420k, £910, D A Dunn, Donemana 475k, £1,005 and C McVeigh, Dungannon 465k, £975; 515k, £1,025.

Heifers: R Crawford, Newtownstewart 535k, £1,320; 580k, £1,240; 525k, £1,100, A K Gamble, Donemana 565k, £1,200; 500k, £1,050; 470k, £1,045, D Palmer, Gortaclare 515k, £1,090; 535k, £1,100; 505k, £1,040; 550k, £1,130, P F Ward, Drumnakilly 505k, £1,060; 445k, £920, S Kelly, Carrickmore 525k, £1,100, Jas Donnelly, Redargan 515k, £1,080; 540k, £1,105; 525k, £1,070, A Crawford, Beragh 525k, £1,090; 560k, £1,130, P and C Mullin, Drumlister 685k, £1,390, R Riddles, Donemana 620k, £1,240; 595k, £1,180; 575k, £1,140, C Maxwell, Newmills 520k, £1,040, B Conlon, Sixmilecross 490k, £1,135; 490k, £990, P Kelly, Loughmacrory 430k, £920; 410k, £870 and £850; 490k, £1,010, D Wilson, Beragh 435k, £910, G Starrs, Clanabogan 360k, £760; 400k, £815, G Donnelly, Trillick 325k, £680; 475k, £950, N Daly, Carrickmore 400k, £840; 360k, £730, R Mallaghan, Carrickmore 270k, £620; 345k, £720, E McKernan, Seskinore 350k, £735, S McCartney, Ballinamallard 395k, £925 and K Young, Castlederg 385k, £800.

Fat cows: N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 710k, £154, M Daly, Dunamore 650k, £152, G Murray, Fintona 680k, £145; 620k, £143, F Campbell, Ballygawley 660k, £143, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 690k, £142, B McSorley, Fintona 680k, £138, D Johnston, Strathroy 740k, £137; 660k, £136; 630k, £136, M Meegan, Eskra 670k, £137, A K Gamble, Donemana 760k, £134 and D Collins, Drumquin 790k, £133; 690k, £133.

Friesian cows: M McCann, Sixmilecross 690k, £129, J Maguire, Trillick 580k, £128, J Haughey, Beragh 810k, £120; 690k, £110, D Edgar, Trillick 500k, £117, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 780k, £111; 760k, £108, S J Carson, Fyfin 660k, £109; 750k, £108 and W McCreery, Fyfin 690k, £109.

Dropped calves: J A Morris, Newtownstewart £390 Limousin bull, K Hawkes, Omagh £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, T D Doak, Omagh £365 Aberdeen Angus bull, H McKinley, Trillick £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, L Logue, Trillick £340 Limousin bull; £2801 Limousin heifer, R Crosbie, Mountjoy, £310 Belgian Blue bull, K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £300 Simmental bull, B McBride, Trillick £300 Belgian Blue heifer and D Scott, Gillygooley £280 Belgian Blue heifer.

Sale of suckled calves: 400 calves presented sold to packed ring, with buyers keen, knowing numbers for sale will soon dwindle.

Bull/bullock calves: M Hollywood, Greencastle 475k, £1,060; 300k, £755; 245k, £780; 240k, £760, C Donaghy, Castlederg 410k, £920, J Woods, Beragh 405k, £910, E Moss, Castlederg 350k, £970, R Moore, Ballygawley 310k, £815 and £790; 230k, £700, B McColgan, Newtownstewart 320k, £825, O O’Neill, Leglands 340k, £870, S and G Devine, Artigarvan 320k, £810; 335k, £805, F Donaghy, Loughmacrory 325k, £825; 365k, £860, G McVeigh, Dungannon 330k, £840; 355k, £870; 265k, £790, P Teague, Greencastle 340k, £845; 350k, £835, R J Holmes, Dromore 360k, £895; 365k, £890; 360k, £865, J Walsh, Arvalee 305k, £950, F Gallen, Castlederg 330k, £800; 210k, £695, J Allen, Crewe 365k, £880, K Atcheson, Dromore 235k, £780, D Donnelly, Altamuskin 230k, £720; 185k, £600, E Cunningham,. Sixmilecross 220k, £685; 225k, £66625 and £605, F Clark, Greencastle 240k, £770; 270k, £740, L Hamilton, Drumlea 255k, £765; 335k, £7999555, D Conway, Donemana 315k, £740; 365k, £855.

Heifers: E Moss, Castlederg 330k, £805; 325k, £725, G McVeigh, Dungannon 350k, £790; 300k, £710; 320k, £705, D Conway, Donemana 305k, £765; 230k, £570, S Allen, Meaghy 370k, £875, N Gormley, Sixmilecross 315k, £745, B McSorley, Fintona 300k, £700, P Gormley, Carrickmore 320k, £750, 295k, £750, E Donnelly, Dromore 415k, £865; 310k, £690, F Gallen, Castlederg 305k, £705, M Hamilton, Drumlea 325k, £740, J Allen, Crewe 315k, £760; 325k, £740; 260k, £700, M Campbell, Trillick 315k, £715, F Haughey, Fintona 285k, £770, L Hamilton, Drumlea 245k, £650, J Keenan, Rouskey 295k, £725; 285k, £700, F Donaghy, Loughmacrory 280k, £690; 310k, £710; 380k, £860, Noel Ellison, Dungannon 300k, £660; 310k, £680, K Atcheson, Dromore 215k, £530.

Suckler cows: A selection of in-calf heifers from Slate Quarry Farms sold to a ceiling of £1,510 whilst D Hempton, Gortin received £1,750 for a first calver Limousin with Limousin heifer calf at foot.