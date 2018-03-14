Calved Friesian heifer sells for £2,030 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold in an excellent demand at Markethill on Tuesday 13th March top a top of £2,030 for a calved Friesian heifer from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £1,960 and £1,730 for two calved heifers.

A Co Fermanagh farmer received £1,260 for a calved shorthorn heifer and a Cullyhanna producer sold an in-calf heifer at £1,240.

CULL COWS

An increased entry of 185 cull cows sold in a very good demand.

Beef bred cows to a top of £177 per 100 kilos for 820k Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1,455.

Main demand from £140 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Cows/heifers sold from £180 to £210 per 100 kilos f50 550k Charolais at £1,165.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £120 to £141 per 100 kilos for 670k at £945 and to a top price of £1,025 paid for a 780k £131 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £95 to £110 and poorest types from £75 to £90 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 556k, £1,165, £210.00; Portadown farmer 624k, £1,155, £185.00; Stoneyford farmer 566k, £1,045, £185.00; Markethill farmer 592k, £1,065, £180.00; Jerrettspass farmer 510k, £905, £177.00; Armagh farmer 822k, £1,455, £177.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 644k, £1,095, £170.00; Bessbrook farmer 844k, £1,435, £170.00; Bessbrook farmer 676k, £1,135, £168.00; Kilmore farmer 706k, £1,185, £168.00; Jerrettspass farmer 712k, £1,185, £166.00.

Friesian cull cows

Craigavon farmer 670k, £945, £141.00; Lisburn farmer 648k, £875, £135.00; Dromara farmer 1,064k, £1,425, £134.00; Keady farmer 660k, £875, £133.00; Poyntzpass farmer 752k, £995, £132.00; Poyntzpass farmer 768k, £1,015, £132.00; Cranfield farmer 626k, £825, £132.00; Newry farmer 782k, £1,025, £131.00; Banbridge farmer 716k, £925, £129.00; Dromore farmer 750k, £945, £126.00.

CALVES

170 calves returned a steady demand.

Good quality heifers calves sold from £200 to £260 with a top of £360 paid for a four week old Hereford heifer calf.

Good quality bulls sold from £220 to £275 for a Belgian Blue bull calf.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £275; Hereford £255; Aberdeen Angus £245; Simmental £240; Hereford £240; Simmental £230; Limousin £230; Aberdeen Angus £225.

Heifer calves

Hereford £360; Belgian Blue £260; Limousin £245; Aberdeen Angus £245; Aberdeen Angus £240; Hereford £220; Shorthorn beef £215; Belgian Blue £215.