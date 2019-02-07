Calved heifer sells for £1,920 at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of calves on Thursday, January 31st met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves

M Watterson, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £372; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £340, £300; J Fields, Moneymore, Simmental £338; I Watson, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £335; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £332; M Gribbin, Desertmartin, Belgian Blue £325; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £320, £300; R and M Patterson, Killykergan, Aberdeen Angus £318, Hereford £280, Aberdeen Angus £270; R Mulholland, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £305; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £278; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £250; A Wallace, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £250; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £247, Friesian £230; T S Moon, Kilrea, Limousin £232 and G Fleming, Ballymoney, Limousin £220.

Heifer calves

M Millar, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £350; I Watson, Macosquin, Aberdeen Angus £340; M Gribbin, Desertmartin, Belgian Blue £310, Aberdeen Angus £290, Belgian Blue £270; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £295; J Fields, Moneymore, Simmental £270, £210; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £265, £245; S Casey, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh £250, £222; G Bates, Loup, Belgian Blue £222 and G Fleming, Ballymoney, Limousin £218, £207.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £230.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 400 fat lambs on Monday, February 4 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £104.00 to 430 per kg.

Fat ewes sold to £124.

Lambs

N Royle, Kilrea, 23k, £99 (430); A Kennedy, Ballymena, 22.5k, £96.50 (429); Ballymoney farmer, 22k, £94 (427); D Wylie, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £96 (427), 24k, £97.50 (406); J McNeill, Rasharkin, 21.5k, £90.50 (421); T Wright, Ballymoney, 24k, £100.70 (420); T Smyth, Kilrea, 23k, £96 (417); A McClements, Ballymoney, 23k, £95.50 (415); J Kerr, Macosquin, 24k, £99.50 (415); Rowan Tree Farm, Macosquin, 23k, £95 (413), 24k, £98 (408); J Rees, Rasharkin, 24.5k, £101 (412); W G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 24k, £98.20 (409); J Patterson, Kilrea, 24k, £98.20 (409); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £95.50 (406) and Garvagh farmer, 25k, £101.40 (406).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £124.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, February 5 met a super trade to a top of £1,920 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer £1,920 and T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £1,500.

A super entry 350 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, February 6 at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,370, heifers sold to £1,225 and fat cows sold to £1,400.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

Draperstown farmer, 630k Charolais £1,325 (210), 690k Shorthorn £1,085 (157); Maghera farmer, 600k Simmental £1,000 (167), 620k Limousin £905 (146); Draperstown farmer, 790k Belgian Blue £1,270 (161), 790k Limousin £1,200 (152), 920k, £1,400 (152); D Thompson, Dungiven, 740k Limousin £1,180 (160), 770k Charolais £1,200 (156), 740k Limousin £1,110 (150), 820k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,200 (146); H and Palmer, Desertmartin, 590k Friesian £900 (153); D Torrens, Garvagh, 760k Belgian Blue £1135 (149), 860k Aberdeen Angus £1,210 (141); S Mullan, Drumsurn, 780k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,105 (142); J Oliver, Limavady, 680k Friesian £965 (142); R W Kane, Ballintoy, 650k Fleckvieh £910 (140); J Martin, Cushendall, 820k Limousin £1,140 (139); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 830k Charolais £1,130 (136); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 630k Limousin £840 (133); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 620k Limousin £810 (131); R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, 490k Holstein £630 (129); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 670k Limousin £820 (122) and J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, 610k Friesian £735 (121).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Small entry on offer. More required.

Heifers

C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 390k Belgian Blue £930 (239), 390k Aberdeen Angus £900 (231), 400k, £880 (220), 430k, £900 (209), 430k, £895 (208), 430k Charolais £890 (207), 390k Aberdeen Angus £805 (206), 410k Charolais £820 (200), 440k Aberdeen Angus £880 (200), 390k Charolais £780 (200); T Martin, Dunloy, 500k Charolais £1,170 (234), 470k, £1,040 (221), 450k, £990 (220), 480k, £1,040 (217), 470k, £990 (211), 460k, £960 (209); M Graham, Castlerock, 380k Charolais £865 (228), 470k Blonde d’Aquitaine £950 (202), 320k Charolais £645 (202), 300k Blonde d’Aquitaine £600 (200); Macosquin farmer, 250k Aberdeen Angus £565 (226); Limavady farmer, 270k Aberdeen Angus £595 (220); Toomebridge farmer, 360k Charolais £775 (215), 420k £880 (210), 370k Limousin £745 (201); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 570k Charolais £1,200 (211), 560k, £1,165 (208), 580k, £1,190 (205); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 480k Limousin £995 (207); T Scott, Swatragh, 540k Limousin £1,120 (207); R O’Neill, Dunloy, 520k Charolais £1,065 (205), 500k Limousin £1,000 (200) and P Martin, Dunloy, 470k Charolais £955 (203).

Steers

E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 480k Limousin £1,130 (235), 390k, £860 (221), 390k, £850 (218), 520k, £1,100 (212), 460k, £930 (202), 500k, £1,000 (200); T Martin, Dunloy, 480k Charolais £1,115 (232), 490k, £1,120 (229), 500k, £1,145 (229), 480k, £1,085 (226), 500k, £1,115 (223), 490k, £1,070 (218), 530k £1,145 (216), 460k, £970 (211); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 460k Charolais £1,060 (230), 520k, £1,120 (215), 530k, £1,115 (210), 540k, £1,110 (206); I Tanner, Castlerock, 390k Charolais £875 (224), 400k Simmental £830 (208), 470k £940 (200); S Tanner, Castlerock, 350k Belgian Blue £785 (224), 400k Simmental £830 (208), 450k Charolais £905 (201); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 460k Charolais £1025 (223), 410k Limousin £845 (206), 560k Hereford £1128 (201); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 430k Aberdeen Angus £955 (222), 540k £1,165 (216), 480k, £1,030 (215), 440k, £930 (211), 510k, £1,035 (203); A McIlroy, Garvagh, 540k Limousin £1,200 (222); A Cameron, Ahoghill, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,085 (217); N Wilson, Ballymena, 520k Limousin £1,130 (217); J Boyle, Ballymoney, 550k Limousin £1,180 (215); R Gamble, Ballymoney, 350k Limousin £750 (214); Macosquin farmer, 350k Aberdeen Angus £745 (213); R O’Neill, Dunloy, 560k Charolais £1,185 (212), 470k Limousin £995 (212), 570k, £1,160 (204); J Mullan, Dungiven, 540k Charolais £1,135 (210), 540k Limousin £1,125 (208), 550k, £1,135 (206), 610k Charolais £1,240 (203), 570k Limousin £1,140 (200); A Henry, Finvoy, 450k Charolais £940 (209), 390k, £800 (205), 390k Aberdeen Angus £795 (204); S Rankin, Bushmills, 380k Hereford £795 (209), 360k £750 (208); J Campbell, Upperlands, 650k Limousin £1,345 (207), 620k, £1,260 (203); T Scott, Swatragh, 420k Limousin £865 (206) and R Neeson, Toomebridge, 590k Belgian Blue £1,185 (201).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.