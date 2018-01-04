Calved heifer sells for £2,120 at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday 2nd January at Kilrea Mart met a super trade to a top of £2,120 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

T McCracken, Limavady, calved heifers to £2,120, £2,070, £2,000, £1,880, £1,540; S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1,920, £1,780; S D Perry, Ahoghill, calved heifer £1,650; Londonderry farmer, calved heifer £1,570.

A smaller entry of 170 stock on Wednesday 3rd January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers sold to £1,148, heifers sold to £1,190 and fat cows sold to £1,090.

Fat cows: ( 50 on offer, flying trade - more required)

D Smyth, Dunloy, 590k Simmental £1,080 (183); J Lennox, Upperlands, 550k Hereford £990 (180), 710k Shorthorn £940 (132); P Gilmore, Kilrea, 630k Limousin £1,085 (172), 520k, £745 (143); E Devlin, Dungiven, 690k Charolais £1,090 (158); Magherafelt farmer, 620k Limousin £950 (153), 570k Aberdeen Angus £815 (143), 660k Limousin £920 (139), 670k Aberdeen Angus £890 (133), 660k Friesian £860 (130); I McPherson, Ringsend, 520k Aberdeen Angus £790 (152), 530k Belgian Blue £750 (142); W Moore, Macosquin, 530k Limousin £790 (149); H Clarke, Upperlands, 660k Limousin £968 (147); Garvagh farmer, 410k Shorthorn £600 (146); Portstewart farmer, 610k Aberdeen Angus £885 (145); K Stafford, Coleraine, 790k Shorthorn beef £1,050 (133).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Claudy farmer, Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer with Belgian Blue bull calf at foot to £1,700, Limousin heifer with Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot to £1,565.

Heifers: Kilrea farmer, 290k Limousin £640 (221), 280k Limousin £560 (200), 310k, £620 (200), 280k Charolais £560 (200); W Moore, Macosquin, 270k Charolais £580 (215), 220k Limousin £465 (211), 240k, £475 (198); H Nutt, Limavady, 440k Charolais £928 (211); Ballymoney farmer, 280k Charolais £580 (207); Moneymore farmer, 500k Charolais £1,018 (204); Ballymoney farmer, 490k Charolais £990 (202); H Clarke, Upperlands, 600k Limousin £1,190 (198).

Steers: R Cole, Macosquin, 320k Charolais £765 (239), 380k Blonde D’Aquitaine £840 (221), 370k Aberdeen Angus £795 (215), 400k Charolais £830 (208), 370k Aberdeen Angus £745 (201); Moneymore farmer, 480k Charolais £1,098 (229), 520k Charolais £1,118 (215), 490k, £1,035 (211), 570k, £1,135 (199); W Moore, Macosquin, 230k Limousin £525 (228), 160k, £340 (213), 250k, £525 (210), 310k, £650 (210), 350k Charolais £730 (209), 270k Limousin £555 (206), 280k, £560 (200); Ballymoney farmer, 470k Charolais £1032 (220); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 330k Charolais £685 (208); R Baxter, Portglenone, 490k Limousin £1,015 (207), 520k, £1,065 (205), 520k, £1,062 (204), 480k, £940 (196); J Mullan, Dungiven, 560k Charolais £1,148 (205), 500k Saler £1,020 (204), 500k Simmental £1,000 (200), 560k Limousin £1,105 (197); W and A Houston, Glarryford, 325k Aberdeen Angus £650 (200); D McKay, Ballymena, 250k Limousin £495 (198).

Friesian and Aberdeen Anngus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.