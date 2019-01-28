Calved heifers sell for £2,050 at Clogher Mart

Another great entry of 1,202 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, January 26th producing a strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top price of £1,490.40 for a 810kg Charolais at £184 per 100kg followed by a 740kg Charolais at £194 per 100kg to total £1,435.60 and selling to a top of £197 per 100kg for a 720kg Simmental totalling £1,418.40.

Cow heifers sold to £223 per 100kg for a 660kg Belgian Blue to total £1,471.80 followed by a 590kg Belgian Blue at £218 per 100kg totalling £1,286.20.

Friesian cows sold to £119 per 100kg for a 740k.

Fat bulls sold to £1,428 for a 1,200kg Friesian at £119 per 100kg and selling to a top of £129 per 100kg to total £1,367.40.

Overage fat steers sold to £180.

Underage fat steers sold to £204.

Underage fat heifers sold to £239.

In the store rings bullocks sold to £1,475, store heifers sold to £1,350, weanling males sold to £1,220, weanling heifers sold to £1,200, dairy cows sold to £2,050, suckler cows sold to £1,800, reared bulls sold to £750, reared heifers sold to £680, young bull calves sold to £555 with young heifer calves selling to £385.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Pomeroy producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £223 (£1,471.80), Fintona producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £218 (£1,286.20), Moira producer 650kg Charolais to £203 (£1,319.50), 740kg Charolais to £194 (£1,435.60) and 640kg Charolais to £174. Bellevue producer 720kg Simmental to £197 (£1,418.40) and 800kg Charolais to £177 (£1,416), Carrickmore producer 560kg Charolais to £189 and 580kg Charolais to £188. Fivemiletown producer 550kg Limousin to £188, 610kg Limousin to £186, and 710kg Limousin to £175. Clogher producer 640kg Limousin to £185 and 690kg Hereford to £177. Armagh producer 810kg Charolais to £184 (£1,490.40), Rosslea producer 540kg Limousin to £183. Rosslea producer 520kg Shorthorn to £180. Brookeborough producer 590kg Charolais to £179. Newtownbutler producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £177.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £172 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £111 to £119 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £79 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,060kg Simmental to £129 (£1,367.40), 870kg Simmental to £121, 1,200kg Friesian to £119 (£1,428), 810kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £118. 930kg Simmental to £115.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

510kg Limousin to £180. 630kg Limousin to £178. 570kg Limousin to £176. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 670kg Charolais to 3172. 580kg Simmental to £170. 680kg Simmental to £165. 710kg Charolais to £148. 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £145. 530kg Jersey to £126. 680kg Simmental to £120.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

620kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £204. 720kg Charolais to £182. 730kg Charolais to £180. 700kg Simmental to £180. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £172. 470kg Charolais to £170. 580kg Hereford to £154. Friesian steers sold from £131 to £151 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

650kg Belgian Blue to £239 (£1,553.50), 650kg Limousin to £208. 530kg Limousin to £207. 540kg Limousin to £199. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £196. 680kg Limousin to £186. 690kg Limousin to £182. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 750kg Charolais to £178. 680kg Sd to £176. 790kg Belgian Blue to £175. 500kg Limousin to £174. Friesians sold to £141 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,475 for a 850kg Charolais (£173.50), 770kg Charolais to £1,380 (£179), 710kg Limousin to £1,380 (£194), 680kg Charolais to £1,340 (£197), 880kg Shorthorn to £1,300 and 670kg Simmental to £1,245 (£186) for W Potts, Dungannon. O Cairns, Ballygawley 700kg Limousin to £1,370 (£195) and 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,320 (£194), E Coote, Ballygawley 690kg Belgian Blue to £1,350 (£195), S Trouton, Portadown 670kg Limousin to £1,340 (£200), J Lynch, Coalisland 660kg Charolais to £1,330 (£201) and 650kg Charolais to £1,245. K P Donnelly, Stewartstown 670kg Charolais to £1,300 and 630kg Simmental to £1,220. R Leonard, Magheraveely 650kg Limousin to £1,290 and 700kg Limousin to £1,240. D Wilson, Clogher 650kg Shorthorn to £1,275. P Gormley, Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £1,265. P T McCaughey, Omagh 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,235. P B Donnelly, Armagh 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,220.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 360KG TO 500KG

G Hagan, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,070 (£218), P Tally Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,065 (£217), 460kg Limousin to £960 and 480kg Limousin to £950. S D Wilson, Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1,060 (£112), 420kg Limousin to £900, 380kg Limousin to £830 and 360kg Limousin to £825. K Henry, Sandholes 430kg Limousin to £1,005 (£234), 440kg Limousin to £1,000 (£227), 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,000 (£213) and 460kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £940. Des Wilson, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £980 (£237), 460kg Charolais to £980 (£213) and 430kg Charolais to £970 (£225), R J Hogg, Ballinamallard 430kg Limousin to £905. I Patterson, Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £830 and 380kg Charolais to £770. D Rafferty, Dungannon 490kg Friesian to £710 (£145).

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,350 for a 680kg Charolais (£198), 630kg Charolais to £1,270 (£201.50), 630kg Charolais to £150 (£198), 600kg Charolais to £1,235 (£206), 630kg Charolais to £1,160 and 600kg Charolais to £1,150 for F West, Newtownbutler. J McKenna, Dungannon 670kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,310 (£195) and 660kg Charolais to £1,290 (£195), Patrick Rooney, Rosslea 610kg Charolais to £1,260 (£206.50) and 640kg Charolais to £1,210. A McManus, Ballinamallard 590kg Charolais to £1,240 (£210), 540kg Charolais to £1,155 (£212), 590kg Charolais to £1,155 (£195) and 570kg Charolais to £1,140 (£200), E Greenaway, Dungannon 650kg Charolais to £1,255 (£193) and 580kg Limousin to £1,180 (£203), Patrick Hughes, Dungannon 600kg Charolais to £1,155. R Rodgers, Caledon 560kg Charolais to £1,150 (£205), R E Wilson, Trillick 530kg Charolais to £1,140 (£215).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

A McManus, Ballinamallard 470kg Limousin to £1,070 (£227), 500kg Charolais to £1,035 (£207), 460kg Charolais to £935 Charolais to £950 (£206) and 450kg Charolais to £925 (£201), M Hackett, Augher 460kg Limousin to £975 (£212), P Mallon, Moy 480kg Charolais to £975 (£203), Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £970 (£206), R Boyd, Pomeroy 470kg Hereford to £955 (£203) and 450kg Simmental to £900 (£200), Patrick Hughes, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £920 (£187) and 460kg Charolais to £900 (£195), G Birney, Lisnaskea 440kg Charolais to £915 (£208) and 480kg Limousin to £900. G Hagan, Clogher 470kg Limousin to £855.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG AND UNDER

G Hagan, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £805 (£212), D McAleer, Dromore 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Clogher producer 330kg Simmental to £645. Armagh producer 340kg Hereford to £615.

WEANLINGS (392)

A very sharp demand for a large entry of nearly 400 lots with steers and Bulls selling to £1,220 for a 580kg Charolais (£210) to D Donnelly, Sixmilecross. W J McCaffery, Ballygawley 550kg Limousin to £1,170 (£213), 600kg Limousin to £1,115 (£186) and 500kg Limousin to £1,090 (£218), Dungannon producer 450kg Charolais to £1,080 (£240) and 420kg Charolais to £985 (£234), Fivemiletown producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,065 (£209), T Grew, Corranny 450kg Charolais to £1,050 (£233), E McCaughey, Omagh 420kg Charolais to £1,030 (£245), J Bates, Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1,020. F Boyle, Rosslea 520kg Charolais to £1,010. R Walker, Stewartstown 400kg Charolais to £1,000 (£250), P Cassidy, Augher 410kg Charolais to £1,000 (£244) and 380kg Charolais to £960 (£252), T Smyth, Dromore 400kg Charolais to £980 (£245), S McCall, Armagh 400kg Charolais to £965 (£241), P Montgomery, Augher 420kg Limousin to £965 and 450kg Limousin to £965. F Moane, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £960 (£246) and F O’Rourke, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £960 (£240).

WEANLING HEIFERS

D McCusker, Castlewellan 520kg Limousin to £1,200 (£231) and 450kg Limousin to £1,145 (£254), Kesh producer 430kg Limousin to £970 (£254) and 380kg Limousin to £870 (£229), C McCarron, Thompsons Bridge 360kg Charolais to £960 (£266) and 360kg Charolais to £855 (£237.50), P Cassidy, Augher 390kg Charolais to £945 (£242), R Birney, Ederney 440kg Limousin to £920 (£209), 390kg Limousin to £880 (£225) and 380kg Limousin to £845. H Crawford, Newtownbutler 380kg Limousin to £915 (£241), F Boyle, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £890. F O’Rourke, Rosslea 350kg Charolais to £890 (£254), T Smyth, Dromore 370kg Charolais to £885 (£239), J Bates, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £880. C Breen, Kinawley 380kg Limousin to £875. T F Taylor, Derrylin 330kg Charolais to £865 (£262), G A Donnelly, Seskinore 350kg Limousin to £840 (£240) and J Graham, Ederney 380kg Limousin to £840 (£221).

DAIRY COWS AND HEIFERS

A good steady demand for 26 lots on offer selling to a top price of £2,050 and £1,730 for calved heifers from S M Carroll, Dungannon, Nigel Graham, Kinawley sold calved heifers to £1,855 and £1,800. Dungannon producer £1,820 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1,790 and £1,650 for calved heifers. R Givan, Dungannon £1,640, £1,550 and £1,400 for calved heifers. W C Surphlis, Derrylin £1,635 for calved heifer. R Armstrong, Dungannon £1,600 for calved heifer. S Montgomery, Dungannon £1,580 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS AND CALVES

A larger turnout sold to a firmer demand with C Cooke, Eglinton selling heifers with bull calves to £1,800, £1,750 and £1,735 with a heifer and heifer calf to £1,700. B Connelly, Trillick £1,740 for 2013 cow with heifer calf to £1,740. J J Cassidy, Rosslea £1,200 for heifer with heifer calf. C McCombe, Clogher £1,435, £1,280 and £1,000 for incalf heifers. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £1,305 for incalf heifer. M/S E M and R J and S G Nesbitt, Castlederg £1,255, £1,225 and £1,150 for incalf heifers. Aiden McCarney, Fintona £1,245 twice, £1,230 and £1,200 for incalf heifers. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £1,205, £1,200, £1,055 and £1,035 for incalf cows. Pomeroy producer £1,180 for incalf heifer. Special entry on Saturday, February 2nd of 12 incalf Hereford and Aberdeen Angus heifers near note to pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus bull.

DROPPED CALVES AND REARED CALVES (241)

A large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £555 and £500 for Limousins from P McGee, Augher. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £385 and £375 for Charolais. D McKenna, Fintona £375 for Aberdeen Angus, W J Little, Lisbellaw £375 for Charolais, D Montgomery, Dungannon £350 for Aberdeen Angus £340 for Charolais, C McElduff, Omagh £350 for Aberdeen Angus £325, £310, £295 and £290 for Belgian Blues. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £320 for Belgian Blue and £320 for Aberdeen Angus, H Connelly, Rosslea £300 for Aberdeen Angus and F McCrory, Fivemiletown £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

G Askin, Augher £385 for Charolais, Omagh producer £365 and £355 for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £345, £340 and £330 for Charolais. Ballygawley producer £330 for Aberdeen Angus, Benburb producer £320 twice and £315 for Limousins. D Montgomery, Dungannon £310 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

M A Garry, Dromore £750, £700 and £660 for Limousins. J O’Rourke, Lisnaskea £710 for Limousin, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £700 and £630 for Charolais and £700 for Limousin, K Moore, Augher £650 for Charolais £570 for Limousin, W R Adams, Fivemiletown £610 for Limousin, M McCann, Sixmilecross £590 for Limousin, J McCarney, Brookeborough £565 for Charolais and L Beacom, Lisbellaw £555 for Hereford.

REARED HEIFERS

M A Garry, Dromore £680, £650 and £620 for Limousins and £590 for Lakenvelder J O Rourke, Lisnaskea £670 for Blonde d’Aquitaine and £520 for Blonde d’Aquitaine, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £650 for Simmental £565 for Limousin, K Kelly, Trillick £650 three times for Aberdeen Angus. D Mulligan, Augher £640, £585 and £500 for Simmentals. A Clarke, Beragh £575 for Belgian Blue, Clogher producer £545 and £515 for Simmentals. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £515 for Limousin, L Beacom, Lisbellaw £510 for Charolais and B McGirr, Fintona £510 for Charolais.